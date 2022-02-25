PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, USA, 7:30 a.m.

Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, USA, 10 a.m.

MLS: New England at Portland, Fox, 7:30 p.m.

HORSE RACING

The Saudi Cup, From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Undercard, FS2, 8 a.m.; main event, FS2, noon

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, Round 3, Edinburgh, Scotland, CNBC, 9 a.m.

Six Nations: England vs. Wales, Round 3, London, CNBC, 11:30 a.m.

MLR: San Diego at Houston, FS2, 9 p.m.

NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

AUTO RACING

NHRA at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Qualifying 1, FS1, 11 a.m.; Qualifying 2, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.: qualifying, FS1, noon; race, FS1, 5 p.m.

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 2 p.m.

AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, CNBC, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, CBS, noon

Elon at Northeastern, CBSSN, noon

Purdue at Michigan St., ESPN, WJR-AM 760, noon

Florida at Georgia, ESPN2, noon

Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, ESPNU, noon

Duquesne at Rhode Island, USA, 12:30 p.m.

Butler at Marquette, Fox, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Arkansas, CBS, 2 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, CBSSN, 2 p.m.

North Carolina at NC State, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Iowa St. at Kansas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Fordham at Davidson, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Seton Hall at Xavier, Fox, 3:30 p.m.

UCLA at Oregon St., CBS, 4 p.m.

S. Illinois at Drake, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Auburn at Tennessee, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Florida St. at Virginia, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

CIAA Tournament Championship, Baltimore, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Virginia Commonwealth at Massachusetts, USA, 4:30 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.

Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Duke at Syracuse, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Texas Tech at TCU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Nevada at Wyoming, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.

Pepperdine at BYU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Creighton at Providence, FS1, 8:30 p.m.

Boise St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at St. Mary’s (Cal), ESPN, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at Utah, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Colorado St. at Utah St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, ESPNU, midnight (Sunday)

NHL HOCKEY

Washington at Philadelphia, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.

NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, ABC, 3 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National — The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 3 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National — Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

GYMNASTICS

USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, NBC, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Maryland at Penn St., BTN, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 3:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 1, Spokane, Wash., CNBC, 5 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, FS2, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY

Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC, 8:30 p.m.

BOXING

Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.

