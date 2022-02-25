PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Indiana Sports Talk with Bob Lovell, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 9:30 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United, USA, 7:30 a.m.
Premier League: Watford at Manchester United, USA, 10 a.m.
MLS: New England at Portland, Fox, 7:30 p.m.
HORSE RACING
The Saudi Cup, From King Abdulaziz Racetrack, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Undercard, FS2, 8 a.m.; main event, FS2, noon
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 1 p.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
Six Nations: Scotland vs. France, Round 3, Edinburgh, Scotland, CNBC, 9 a.m.
Six Nations: England vs. Wales, Round 3, London, CNBC, 11:30 a.m.
MLR: San Diego at Houston, FS2, 9 p.m.
NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, FS2, 1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
AUTO RACING
NHRA at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Ariz.: Qualifying 1, FS1, 11 a.m.; Qualifying 2, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Production Alliance 300, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif.: qualifying, FS1, noon; race, FS1, 5 p.m.
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, Calif., FS1, 2 p.m.
AMA Supercross: Round 8, Arlington, Texas, CNBC, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma, CBS, noon
Elon at Northeastern, CBSSN, noon
Purdue at Michigan St., ESPN, WJR-AM 760, noon
Florida at Georgia, ESPN2, noon
Miami (Ohio) at Toledo, ESPNU, noon
Duquesne at Rhode Island, USA, 12:30 p.m.
Butler at Marquette, Fox, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Arkansas, CBS, 2 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, CBSSN, 2 p.m.
North Carolina at NC State, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Iowa St. at Kansas, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Fordham at Davidson, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Seton Hall at Xavier, Fox, 3:30 p.m.
UCLA at Oregon St., CBS, 4 p.m.
S. Illinois at Drake, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
Auburn at Tennessee, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Florida St. at Virginia, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
CIAA Tournament Championship, Baltimore, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Virginia Commonwealth at Massachusetts, USA, 4:30 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, ACC Network, 5 p.m.
Wisconsin at Rutgers, BTN, 6 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at St. Joseph’s, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Duke at Syracuse, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Texas Tech at TCU, ESPN2, 6 p.m.
Loyola of Chicago at N. Iowa, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Nevada at Wyoming, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, ESPN, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, ESPN2, 8 p.m.
Pepperdine at BYU, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Creighton at Providence, FS1, 8:30 p.m.
Boise St. at UNLV, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at St. Mary’s (Cal), ESPN, 10 p.m.
Southern Cal at Oregon, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at Utah, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Colorado St. at Utah St., FS1, 10:30 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Irvine, ESPNU, midnight (Sunday)
NHL HOCKEY
Washington at Philadelphia, NHL Network, 12:30 p.m.
NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, ABC, 3 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, TNT, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, Third Round, PGA National — The Champion Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; NBC, 3 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: The Cologuard Classic, Second Round, Omni Tucson National — Catalina Course, Tucson, Ariz., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
GYMNASTICS
USAG: The Winter Cup, Frisco, Texas, NBC, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
Maryland at Penn St., BTN, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, BTN, 3:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: Indoor Championships, Day 1, Spokane, Wash., CNBC, 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team Brown vs. Team Harrison, Las Vegas, FS2, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S HOCKEY
Wisconsin at Minnesota, BTN, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Milwaukee, ABC, 8:30 p.m.
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Chris Colbert vs. Hector Luis Garcia (Featherweights), Las Vegas, Showtime, 10 p.m.
