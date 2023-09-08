TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
NECC Tournament at Heron Creek, 8:30 a.m.
NE8 Tournament at Cross Creek, 10 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Angola at Central Noble, 10 a.m.
Lakeland at Prairie Heights, 10 a.m.
Westview at Lakewood Park, 10:30 p.m.
East Noble at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Manchester at West Noble, 10 a.m.
Lakewood Park at Woodlan, 10 a.m.
East Noble at Central Noble, noon
Westview at Bethany Christian Bruin Invitational, 2 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
East Noble at Warsaw Invitational, 9 a.m.
Westview at Concord Invitational, 9 a.m.
Bishop Luers at DeKalb, 10 a.m.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Lakeland, Prairie Heights at Centreville (Mich.) Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
DeKalb, Eastside at Northrop Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Central Noble at Tippecanoe Valley Invite, 9 a.m.
Fremont, Westview and Lakewood Park in Wildcat Classic at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
Garrett at FW South Side, 9:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Westview and Lakewood Park at Concord Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Garrett at Fremont Invitational, 9 a.m.
Central Noble, Churubusco at Bethany Christian Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Rose-Hulman at Trine, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GOLF
Trine at Kyle Campbell Invitational, The Medalist Golf Club, Marshall, Mich., 8:30 a.m.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine in MIAA/NCAC Crossover at Greencastle, vs. Hiram (Ohio), 10 a.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TRIATHLON
Trine at Duquesne (Pa.) Invitational, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men and women at Franklin 3-way: vs. Franklin, 10 a.m.; vs. Webster (Mo.), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S CLUB RUGBY
Trine at Purdue, 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine men at Wooster (Ohio), 1 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine at Carthage (Wis.), 2 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Centre (Ky.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Woodlan at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Northrop, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Westview at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at Angola, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Bethany Christian, 6 p.m.
Hamilton at West Noble, 6 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Oak Farm Montessori at Lakeland, 4:45 p.m.
Fairfield at Angola, 5 p.m.
Whitko at Central Noble, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Blackhawk Christian, 5 p.m.
Concordia at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Westview at NorthWood, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Huntington North at DeKalb, 5 p.m.
Norwell at East Noble, 7 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Angola at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
East Noble at Norwell, 6 p.m.
