ANGOLA — Trine University’s men’s golf team recently released its fall 2023 schedule.
The big change to the fall schedule is that the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association will not have a conference tournament then. It will only take place in the spring season.
Trine will be in four MIAA jamborees in the fall. Its first jamboree will be on Sept. 19 that Albion College will host on Cascades Golf Course. The Thunder will host a jamboree at Zollner Golf Course on Sept. 30. Calvin and Olivet will also host jamborees.
Trine will open the fall season in the Lou Collins Memorial Tournament on Sept. 1 and 2 at Bedford Valley Golf Course in Battle Creek, Mich. The Thunder are the defending champions of that 36-hole event.
Trine will host the annual Ken Venturi Invitational on Sept. 6. It will also travel to the Irish Hills Invitational Sept. 15-16 at Tecumseh (Mich.) Golf Club. The Thunder were second in that 36-hole tournament last year.
Trine will end the fall in the Region V Preview Oct. 23 and 24 at Warren Golf Course on the campus of the University of Notre Dame in South Bend. The top NCAA Division III teams from the Great Lakes region will be competing in that tournament.
The Thunder will have some starters to replace, but will still have plenty of talent to make a run at the MIAA championship. Mark Civanich will be one of the top players in the region in his senior season. Sophomore Carter Schnipke is another key starter returning.
Trine University Fall 2023
Men’s Golf Schedule
September: 1, at Lou Collins Memorial Tournament (Bedford Valley Golf Course, Battle Creek, Mich.), 9:30 a.m.; 2, at Lou Collins Memorial Tournament (Bedford Valley GC, Battle Creek, Mich.), 9 a.m.; 6, Trine’s Ken Venturi Invitational, 1 p.m.; 15, at Irish Hills Invitational (Tecumseh, Mich., Golf Club), 3 p.m.; 16, at Irish Hills Invitational (Tecumseh, Mich., Golf Club), 11 a.m.; 19, at Albion MIAA Jamboree (Cascades), 11 a.m.; 25, at Calvin MIAA Jamboree (Stonewater CC), 1 p.m.; 30, Trine MIAA Jamboree (Zollner), 1 p.m.
October: 11, at Olivet MIAA Jamboree (The Medalist GC), 1 p.m.; 23-24, at Region V Preview (Warren Golf Course, South Bend), times TBA.
