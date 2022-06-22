Six people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Michael W. Bauhof, 45, of the 600 block of West Spring Street, Fremont, arrested in Commons Park on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric D. Casebere, 55, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Jennifer L. Delacruz, 42, of the 400 block of North Martha Street, arrested on S.R. 120 at Deborah Drive, Fremont, on charges of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated and possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Tristan P. Farrington, 26, of the 2100 block of North S.R. 3, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony vehicle theft.
• Timothy W. Lawton II, 26, of the 100 block of Chapel Lane, Ashley, arrested on Interstate 69 in the 349 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Jose M. Tafolla, 19, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested at home on a charge of felony battery committed with a deadly weapon.
