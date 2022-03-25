More rain and more less than promising weather forecasts led to more spring sports competitions being called off on Friday and into the weekend.
Churubusco’s varsity softball game at Concordia scheduled for Friday was postponed and will be made up on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Westview’s varsity softball game at Wawasee scheduled for this afternoon was postponed and will be made up on Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m.
West Noble’s softball team had its Friday home game with Goshen and its Saturday doubleheader at South Bend Riley called off. Makeup dates were not immediately announced.
Plenty of events involving Trine University teams were called off, and a lot of them have makeup dates.
In softball, the Thunder’s home doubleheader with Hiram (Ohio) scheduled for today was postponed, and so was Trine’s twin bill at Defiance (Ohio) scheduled for Sunday.
Trine will host Hiram for two games on Apr. 3, starting at 1 p.m. The Thunder will travel to Defiance on April 18, with game one starting at 3:30 p.m. Trine will make up its twin bill at Anderson on Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m
The Thunder’s next games will be a home doubleheader with Ohio Northern on Wednesday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
Trine’s men’s golf team will be in the Great Lakes Invitational this weekend at The Trophy Club in Lebanon, but that has been shortened to an 18-home event. Today’s round was canceled. Play will begin on Sunday at noon.
Trine’s outdoor track and field teams will not start their seasons this weekend. Weather forecasts forced them to withdraw from today’s Cedarville (Ohio) Yellow Jacket Collegiate Outdoor Open.
The Thunder’s home baseball doubleheader with Manchester scheduled for Sunday was canceled. Trine’s next action will be a single game at Ohio Northern on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
