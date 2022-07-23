JACKSON, Mich. — The Crossroads League announced its 2021-22 Academic All-Conference Team last week, and there were many local student-athletes on that lengthy list.
In order to be eligible for Academic All-Crossroads League recognition, a student-athlete must have reached junior status academically with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher at the conclusion of the spring semester and must have been nominated by their institution.
Area honorees from the University of Saint Francis were baseball players Alec Brunson from DeKalb and Chase Franz from Eastside, softball player Regan Peppler from Angola, basketball player Ridley Zolman from Central Noble and women’s basketball player Meleah (Leatherman) Kunkel.
Area honorees from Huntington University were track and cross country runner Kent Yoder from Westview, track and field athlete and former Angola resident Kyler Bourne, baseball’s Nick Rensberger from Westview and soccer player Alyssa Wells from DeKalb.
Area honorees from Bethel University were track and field athletes Sarah Brown from DeKalb and Cailyn Pentecost from Fremont.
Area honorees from Grace College were volleyball player Grace Erwin from East Noble, softball player Madison Bremer from Central Noble, track and field athlete Braden Smith from Lakewood Park and Lauryn Riegsecker from Westview.
An area honoree from Indiana Wesleyan was softball player Amanda Cope of Angola.
