COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Fort Wayne TinCaps scored in their final four innings in defeating the West Michigan Whitecaps 6-2 Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark to start a seven-game series between the two teams.
Justin Lopez and Grant Little each had three hits for Fort Wayne. Lopez had a two-run home run in the sixth to give the TinCaps a 2-1 lead.
West Michigan tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth. But three Fort Wayne relievers did not allow a hit over the final three innings while the TinCaps regained the lead and added on in the later innings.
Jawuan Harris doubled with one out in the seventh inning and scored on a Whitecaps wild pitch with two outs to put Fort Wayne ahead 3-2. That turned out to be the winning run.
The TinCaps got solid pitching from start to finish and held West Michigan to five hits and striking out the Whitecaps 11 times.
Fort Wayne starter Erik Sabrowski allowed an earned run on three hits over five innings with six strikeouts and a walk. Sam Williams (2-2) pitched the next two innings and got credit for the win.
Rey Rivera hit a solo shot in the fifth inning for West Michigan for his eighth round tripper of the season. Wenceel Perez had two hits and scored a run.
Fort Wayne will play two seven-inning games against the Whitecaps today, beginning at 6:05 p.m. The first game will make up a contest that was postponed on May 9 in Fort Wayne due to inclement weather.
