Fremont parade route altered
FREMONT — On Friday officials sent out an updated parade route for the Fremont Memorial Day Parade.
Due to construction on South Wayne Street, the parade route is different than previous years.
The parade route will start out as usual, from the Post Office, heading to Toledo Street (S.R. 120) then head east before turning south on Pleasant Street and turning west on Hardy Street and heading to the Fremont American Legion Post.
The parade starts at 10:45 a.m. and the program at the Legion starts at 11 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.