MARION — Local girls track teams faired well at last week’s Marion Regional meet.
Northrop was regional champion with 80 points. Norwell placed second with 59 points, Carroll came in third with 56.5 points, Homestead was fourth, Leo was sixth, Churubusco placed seventh and New Haven came in 12th out of 29 teams.
Churubusco’s Kilah Smith dominated the throwing events, winning both the shot put and discus. She tossed the shot put 42 feet, 8 inches, and the discus 128 feet, 2 inches for the titles.
New Haven’s Gabrielle Bussard finished third in the discus. and Churubusco’s Breeyn Fulkerson was eighth.
Northrop took the top two spots in the long jump. Tajaina MaKenzie was champion and Morgan Patterson was runner-up. New Haven’s Trishelle Ganaway finished fourth and Carroll’s Anna Vie came in seventh.
Homestead’s Josephine Gery won the pole vault, clearing 12 feet, 3 inches. Carroll’s Isabella Hoagland came in third and Churubusco’s Brelle Shearer was fourth. Homestead’s Allison Sierks was sixth and Carroll’s Addison Windsor was seventh.
Carroll’s Addison Smith won the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 1 inch. Northrop’s Tasia Chaney was fourth and Churubusco’s Hannah Boersma also tied for fourth.
Leo’s 3,200-meter relay team of Maya Norris, Isabelle SHenfeld, Renee Beaubien and Eden Norris took fourth. Homestead placed seventh in the event and Carroll was eighth. Northrop came in 10th.
Homestead’s Grace Stedge, MacKenzie McConahay, Ryann Parrish and Elena Knecht won the 1,600-meter relay. Leo placed third, Carroll was eighth, Northrop took 12th and Churubusco’s team of Audrey Zeigler, Isabelle Zuk, Cara Debolt and Brelle Shearer was 15th.
Northrop’s squad of Kobi Scott, Cami Bomersback, Morgan Patterson and Tajaina McKenzie won the 400-meter relay. New Haven placed fourth, Carroll was fifth and Churubusco’s Zeigler, Shearer, Mariah Hosted and Zuk were sixth.
Leo’s Leah Handshoe took second in the 300-meter hurdles and Homestead’d Ryann Parrish was fourth. Churubusco’s Zeigler came in seventh, New Haven’s Jnqe Jackson was eighth and Carroll’s Alex Shaw came in ninth.
Northrop took the top three places in the 100-meter hurdles. Morgan Patterson was first, Kobi Scott was second and Jaliyah Paige was fifth. Leo’s Handshoe finished fourth and Homestead’s Ryann Parrish was sixth.
Homestead’s Addison Knoblauch was second in the 3,200 meter run. Carroll’s Shelby Christman and Ashlyn Minton came in fourth and fifth, respectively.
Christman took second in the 1,600-meter run. Teammate Taylor Hanson was sixth and Northrop’s Victoria Clibon took seventh.
Carroll’s Abby Mays placed second in the 800-meter run. Leo’s Eden Norris was eighth and Churubusco’s Cara Debolt placed 10th in the event.
Homestead’s Elena Knecht was runner-up in the 400-meter run. Northrop’s Daniya Grady was third and Carroll’s MaryBeth Hall and Anna Vie were fifth and sixth, respectively.
Leo’s Karis Davis was sectional champion in the 200-meter dash. Homestead’s Grace Stedge took fourth and Carroll’s Dylainey Floyd was fifth.
Northrop’s McKenzie took the title in the 100-meter dash, Leo’s Davis was second and Northrop’s Bomersback came in fourth.
