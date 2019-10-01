Six booked into jail
ALBION — Six people were booked into the jail between Saturday afternoon and Sunday evening, according to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.
Laura L. Schambers, 41, of the 300 block of Cherry Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:32 p.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Schambers was held on $3,500 bond.
Bradley S. Ackerman, 50, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 7:13 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of battery on an officer, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Ackerman was held on $4,500 bond.
Justin R. DeCamp, 22, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:18 p.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor. DeCamp was held on $4,500 bond.
Wayne L. Patton, 47, of the 400 block of West Lisbon Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. Sunday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Patton posted $1,000 bond and was released Sunday.
Amanda K. Pavel, 25, of the 400 block of West Huntington Street, North Webster, was arrested at 1:09 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a Level 6 felony. Pavel was held without bond.
Travis A. Smith, 35, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Carthage, was arrested at 9:16 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Smith was held without bond.
