March 6
8 traffic stops
5 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 driving complaint
1 welfare check
05:48 Unsecure premises, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
09:59 Personal injury crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
19:02 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 block of West Frontage Road
23:46 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Main Street
March 7
27 traffic stops
9 special patrols
3 disabled vehicles
2 assist other agencies
2 VIN inspections
1 recovered property report
1 noise complaint
10:49 Theft/drive off, 300 block of North Line Street
14:29 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Line Street
20:19 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
March 8
30 traffic stops
7 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 animal investigation
1 golf cart inspection
1 recovered property report
1 warrant service
12:46 Child safety, 1100 block of East SR 205
13:11 Theft, 100 block of West Market Street
23:29 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
23:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street
March 9
5 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
1 recovered property report
1 citizen assist
1 special patrol
22:50 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Collinwood Avenue
March 10
23 traffic stops
13 special patrols
4 assist other agencies
1 ordinance violation
1 recovered property report
1 funeral detail
1 driving complaint
13:29 Suspicious person, 800 block of South Ohio Street
15:03 Theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive
16:16 Traffic hazard, Line and Jefferson streets
23:36 Verbal disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way
March 11
12 traffic stops
4 special patrols
1 harassment/intimidation report
1 alarm
1 welfare check
08:27 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
09:51 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Line Street
10:02 Suspicious, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
11:18 Property damage crash, Main St at US 30
11:42 911 hang up, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive
13:13 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
13:53 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
14:49 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of South Camden Drive
16:25 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
21:27 Property damage crash, Main and Ellsworth streets
21:53 Mental subject, 100 block of South Main Street
March 12
20 traffic stops
4 special patrols
4 vehicle lockouts
2 disabled vehicles
1 driving complaint
1 funeral detail
1 VIN inspection
00:23 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive
08:44 Theft, 1100 block of East SR 205
14:34 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street
19:16 Burglary, 500 block of West Van Buren Street
22:56 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
March 13
21 traffic stops
11 special patrols
3 assist other agencies
2 vehicle lockouts
2 citizen assists
1 civil matter
1 ordinance violation
1 alarm
1 funeral detail
1 lost property report
1 driving complaint
06:25 Suspicious, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
12:30 Unwanted party, 900 block of South Line Street
15:31 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street
16:45 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
19:26 Unwanted party, 1300 block of West Business 30
19:40 Suspicious, 400 block of East Plaza Drive
March 14
14 traffic stops
4 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 citizen assists
1 disabled vehicle
1 vehicle lockout
15:33 Unwanted party, 600 block of North Walnut Street
March 15
15 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
2 animal investigations
1 VIN inspection
1 welfare check
1 vehicle lockout
01:22 Unwanted party, 200 block of West Frontage Road
07:48 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 1400 block of West Buddale Drive
14:02 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:06 Theft, 500 block of West Park Street
March 16
9 traffic stops
7 special patrols
2 assist other agencies
1 alarm
1 welfare check
1 driving complaint
1 noise complaint
1 parking violation
1 animal investigation
1 funeral detail
05:44 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street
09:45 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
11:39 Mental subject, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
11:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
13:02 Mental subject, Elm and Van Buren streets
13:05 Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard
13:36 Suspicious, 100 block of East Hanna Street
21:18 Juvenile, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
21:35 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road
March 17
12 special patrols
5 assist other agencies
4 traffic stops
1 ordinance violation
1 vehicle lockout
1 welfare check
1 civil matter
1 driving complaint
03:49 Suspicious person, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
16:54 Protective order violation, 500 block of North Line Street
17:01 Juvenile, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
18:57 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Frontage Road
19:30 Juvenile, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue
21:06 Assist hospital
March 18
9 special patrols
3 traffic stops
2 civil matters
1 welfare check
1 disabled vehicle
12:25 Burglary, 300 block of North Line Street
14:54 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Raleigh Court
15:37 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street
18:56 Fight, 400 block of East Raleigh Court
22:23 Mental subject, 800 block of South Ohio Street
March 19
7 special patrols
5 traffic stops
2 driving complaints
1 warrant service
1 harassment/intimidation complaint
1 noise complaint
1 assist other agency
1 vehicle lockout
13:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive
15:57 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of West Business 30
21:26 Drug complaint, 700 block of South Camden Drive
21:41 Special detail, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
March 20
13 special patrols
8 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
1 harassment/intimidation complaint
1 driving complaint
1 citizen assist
10:36 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
11:21 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Lincolnway
12:18 Child safety, US 30 at SR 205
13:12 Assist EMS, 2100 block of North Airport Road
14:50 Criminal mischief, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue
20:54 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Walnut Street
23:01 Suspicious person, 600 block of South Line Street
23:51 911 hang up, 400 block of West Wallace Avenue
March 21
16 special patrols
8 traffic stops
3 vehicle lockouts
1 civil matter
1 alarm
1 harassment/intimidation
1 assist other agency
05:12 Assault, 1200 block of East SR 205
20:47 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West North Street
March 22
14 traffic stops
6 special patrols
1 noise complaint
1 assist other agency
1 animal investigation
00:30 Suspicious, 200 block of West Frontage Road
13:05 Drug complaint, Old Trail and Whitley roads
15:40 Theft, 700 block of West Connexion Way
22:36 Suspicious vehicle, Oak and Vine streets
March 23
12 traffic stops
9 special patrols
2 vehicle lockouts
1 VIN inspection
1 driving complaint
03:01 Unwanted party, 1200 block of East SR 205
08:11 Assist hospital
12:07 Domestic disturbance, Diplomat Drive at Line Street
14:24 Unwanted party, 300 block of South Main Street
15:38 Burglary, 1400 block of West Buddale Drive
18:52 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street
23:24 Suspicious, 300 block of South Main Street
March 24
7 special patrols
6 traffic stops
2 assist other agencies
2 driving complaints
1 funeral detail
1 VIN inspection
1 citizen assist
1 disabled vehicle
08:04 Criminal mischief, 500 block of East Jackson Street
12:07 Suspicious, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street
13:34 Burglary, 500 block of West Spencer Street
20:30 Property damage crash, Line Street at US 30
March 25
11 special patrols
2 disabled vehicles
2 traffic stops
1 assist other agency
00:05 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
17:56 Juvenile, 1000 block of East Van Buren Street
19:20 Juvenile, 1000 block of E SR 205
23:04 Suspicious, 200 block of East Van Buren Street
March 26
14 special patrols
2 harassment/intimidation complaints
1 noise complaint
1 disabled vehicle
00:28 Suspicious person, Van Buren and Wayne streets
00:36 Suspicious, 400 block of North Line Street
11:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street
14:58 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street
15:48 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street
March 27
18 special patrols
7 traffic stops
2 welfare checks
2 vehicle lockouts
1 disabled vehicle
1 parking violation
13:36 Fraud, 300 block of North Chauncey Street
16:25 Mental subject, 600 block of South Elm Street
March 28
10 traffic stops
1 recovered property report
1 citizen assist
1 alarm
1 driving complaint
1 fireworks complaint
00:03 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Chicago Street
02:10 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road
04:45 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Whitley Street
07:30 911 hang up, 300 block of East Chicago Street
13:37 Property damage crash, 1100 block of East SR 205
14:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
20:31 Firearms/shots, 300 block of North Line Street
March 29
9 special patrols
8 traffic stops
3 assist other agencies
1 lost property report
1 citizen assist
1 transport
1 alarm
1 animal investigation
11:15 Criminal mischief, 200 block of North Line Street
13:15 Criminal mischief, 500 block of East Business 30
17:38 Domestic disturbance, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane
21:06 Suspicious, 100 block of North Walnut Street
March 30
20 special patrols
2 traffic stops
1 noise complaint
1 welfare check
1 animal investigation
02:33 911 hang up, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive
13:13 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:28 911 hang up, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
March 31
8 special patrols
1 traffic stop
1 recovered property report
1 assist other agency
00:14 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue
02:39 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive
05:57 Assist hospital
11:56 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive
15:19 Assist hospital
21:00 Verbal disturbance, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane
April 1
17 special patrols
8 traffic stops
3 animal investigations
2 assist other agencies
1 golf cart inspection
1 vehicle lockout
10:22 Criminal mischief, 500 block of South Golden Avenue
12:18 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive
12:32 Burglary, West Barbara Drive
12:55 Assist EMS, 700 block of East Countryside Drive
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.