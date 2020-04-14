March 6

8 traffic stops

5 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 driving complaint

1 welfare check

05:48 Unsecure premises, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

09:59 Personal injury crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

19:02 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 100 block of West Frontage Road

23:46 Suspicious vehicle, 300 block of North Main Street

March 7

27 traffic stops

9 special patrols

3 disabled vehicles

2 assist other agencies

2 VIN inspections

1 recovered property report

1 noise complaint

10:49 Theft/drive off, 300 block of North Line Street

14:29 Property damage crash, 300 block of North Line Street

20:19 Theft, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

March 8

30 traffic stops

7 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 animal investigation

1 golf cart inspection

1 recovered property report

1 warrant service

12:46 Child safety, 1100 block of East SR 205

13:11 Theft, 100 block of West Market Street

23:29 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

23:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of South Main Street

March 9

5 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

1 recovered property report

1 citizen assist

1 special patrol

22:50 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of East Collinwood Avenue

March 10

23 traffic stops

13 special patrols

4 assist other agencies

1 ordinance violation

1 recovered property report

1 funeral detail

1 driving complaint

13:29 Suspicious person, 800 block of South Ohio Street

15:03 Theft, 1000 block of West Spartan Drive

16:16 Traffic hazard, Line and Jefferson streets

23:36 Verbal disturbance, 700 block of West Connexion Way

March 11

12 traffic stops

4 special patrols

1 harassment/intimidation report

1 alarm

1 welfare check

08:27 Drug complaint, 400 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

09:51 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, US 30 at Line Street

10:02 Suspicious, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

11:18 Property damage crash, Main St at US 30

11:42 911 hang up, 300 block of East Blue Bird Drive

13:13 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

13:53 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

14:49 Abandoned vehicle, 800 block of South Camden Drive

16:25 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

21:27 Property damage crash, Main and Ellsworth streets

21:53 Mental subject, 100 block of South Main Street

March 12

20 traffic stops

4 special patrols

4 vehicle lockouts

2 disabled vehicles

1 driving complaint

1 funeral detail

1 VIN inspection

00:23 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Opportunity Drive

08:44 Theft, 1100 block of East SR 205

14:34 Property damage crash, 600 block of West Ellsworth Street

19:16 Burglary, 500 block of West Van Buren Street

22:56 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

March 13

21 traffic stops

11 special patrols

3 assist other agencies

2 vehicle lockouts

2 citizen assists

1 civil matter

1 ordinance violation

1 alarm

1 funeral detail

1 lost property report

1 driving complaint

06:25 Suspicious, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

12:30 Unwanted party, 900 block of South Line Street

15:31 Property damage crash, US 30 at Main Street

16:45 Property damage crash, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

19:26 Unwanted party, 1300 block of West Business 30

19:40 Suspicious, 400 block of East Plaza Drive

March 14

14 traffic stops

4 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 citizen assists

1 disabled vehicle

1 vehicle lockout

15:33 Unwanted party, 600 block of North Walnut Street

March 15

15 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

2 animal investigations

1 VIN inspection

1 welfare check

1 vehicle lockout

01:22 Unwanted party, 200 block of West Frontage Road

07:48 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 1400 block of West Buddale Drive

14:02 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:06 Theft, 500 block of West Park Street

March 16

9 traffic stops

7 special patrols

2 assist other agencies

1 alarm

1 welfare check

1 driving complaint

1 noise complaint

1 parking violation

1 animal investigation

1 funeral detail

05:44 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of North Whitley Street

09:45 Incorrigible juvenile, 300 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

11:39 Mental subject, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

11:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

13:02 Mental subject, Elm and Van Buren streets

13:05 Domestic disturbance, 1000 block of North Park Terrace Boulevard

13:36 Suspicious, 100 block of East Hanna Street

21:18 Juvenile, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

21:35 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Squawbuck Road

March 17

12 special patrols

5 assist other agencies

4 traffic stops

1 ordinance violation

1 vehicle lockout

1 welfare check

1 civil matter

1 driving complaint

03:49 Suspicious person, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

16:54 Protective order violation, 500 block of North Line Street

17:01 Juvenile, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

18:57 Suspicious person, 200 block of West Frontage Road

19:30 Juvenile, 1200 block of West Westgate Avenue

21:06 Assist hospital

March 18

9 special patrols

3 traffic stops

2 civil matters

1 welfare check

1 disabled vehicle

12:25 Burglary, 300 block of North Line Street

14:54 Domestic disturbance, 300 block of East Raleigh Court

15:37 Property damage crash, 500 block of North Line Street

18:56 Fight, 400 block of East Raleigh Court

22:23 Mental subject, 800 block of South Ohio Street

March 19

7 special patrols

5 traffic stops

2 driving complaints

1 warrant service

1 harassment/intimidation complaint

1 noise complaint

1 assist other agency

1 vehicle lockout

13:59 Suspicious person, 300 block of West Plaza Drive

15:57 Suicide/attempt, 600 block of West Business 30

21:26 Drug complaint, 700 block of South Camden Drive

21:41 Special detail, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

March 20

13 special patrols

8 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

1 harassment/intimidation complaint

1 driving complaint

1 citizen assist

10:36 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

11:21 Personal injury crash, US 30 at Lincolnway

12:18 Child safety, US 30 at SR 205

13:12 Assist EMS, 2100 block of North Airport Road

14:50 Criminal mischief, 300 block of West Wallace Avenue

20:54 Domestic disturbance, 600 block of North Walnut Street

23:01 Suspicious person, 600 block of South Line Street

23:51 911 hang up, 400 block of West Wallace Avenue

March 21

16 special patrols

8 traffic stops

3 vehicle lockouts

1 civil matter

1 alarm

1 harassment/intimidation

1 assist other agency

05:12 Assault, 1200 block of East SR 205

20:47 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of West North Street

March 22

14 traffic stops

6 special patrols

1 noise complaint

1 assist other agency

1 animal investigation

00:30 Suspicious, 200 block of West Frontage Road

13:05 Drug complaint, Old Trail and Whitley roads

15:40 Theft, 700 block of West Connexion Way

22:36 Suspicious vehicle, Oak and Vine streets

March 23

12 traffic stops

9 special patrols

2 vehicle lockouts

1 VIN inspection

1 driving complaint

03:01 Unwanted party, 1200 block of East SR 205

08:11 Assist hospital

12:07 Domestic disturbance, Diplomat Drive at Line Street

14:24 Unwanted party, 300 block of South Main Street

15:38 Burglary, 1400 block of West Buddale Drive

18:52 Drug complaint, 100 block of South Chauncey Street

23:24 Suspicious, 300 block of South Main Street

March 24

7 special patrols

6 traffic stops

2 assist other agencies

2 driving complaints

1 funeral detail

1 VIN inspection

1 citizen assist

1 disabled vehicle

08:04 Criminal mischief, 500 block of East Jackson Street

12:07 Suspicious, 100 block of West Ellsworth Street

13:34 Burglary, 500 block of West Spencer Street

20:30 Property damage crash, Line Street at US 30

March 25

11 special patrols

2 disabled vehicles

2 traffic stops

1 assist other agency

00:05 Suspicious, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

17:56 Juvenile, 1000 block of East Van Buren Street

19:20 Juvenile, 1000 block of E SR 205

23:04 Suspicious, 200 block of East Van Buren Street

March 26

14 special patrols

2 harassment/intimidation complaints

1 noise complaint

1 disabled vehicle

00:28 Suspicious person, Van Buren and Wayne streets

00:36 Suspicious, 400 block of North Line Street

11:58 Property damage crash, 400 block of North Main Street

14:58 Traffic hazard, US 30 at Line Street

15:48 Property damage crash, 200 block of West Van Buren Street

March 27

18 special patrols

7 traffic stops

2 welfare checks

2 vehicle lockouts

1 disabled vehicle

1 parking violation

13:36 Fraud, 300 block of North Chauncey Street

16:25 Mental subject, 600 block of South Elm Street

March 28

10 traffic stops

1 recovered property report

1 citizen assist

1 alarm

1 driving complaint

1 fireworks complaint

00:03 Drug complaint, 300 block of East Chicago Street

02:10 Suspicious vehicle, 600 block of West Old Trail Road

04:45 Domestic disturbance, 800 block of South Whitley Street

07:30 911 hang up, 300 block of East Chicago Street

13:37 Property damage crash, 1100 block of East SR 205

14:07 Property damage crash, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

20:31 Firearms/shots, 300 block of North Line Street

March 29

9 special patrols

8 traffic stops

3 assist other agencies

1 lost property report

1 citizen assist

1 transport

1 alarm

1 animal investigation

11:15 Criminal mischief, 200 block of North Line Street

13:15 Criminal mischief, 500 block of East Business 30

17:38 Domestic disturbance, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane

21:06 Suspicious, 100 block of North Walnut Street

March 30

20 special patrols

2 traffic stops

1 noise complaint

1 welfare check

1 animal investigation

02:33 911 hang up, 100 block of West Cambridge Drive

13:13 Vehicle crash/leaving scene, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:28 911 hang up, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

March 31

8 special patrols

1 traffic stop

1 recovered property report

1 assist other agency

00:14 Domestic disturbance, 100 block of North Rolling Hills Avenue

02:39 Suspicious vehicle, 700 block of North Opportunity Drive

05:57 Assist hospital

11:56 Theft, 400 block of West Plaza Drive

15:19 Assist hospital

21:00 Verbal disturbance, 2000 block of East Bob White Lane

April 1

17 special patrols

8 traffic stops

3 animal investigations

2 assist other agencies

1 golf cart inspection

1 vehicle lockout

10:22 Criminal mischief, 500 block of South Golden Avenue

12:18 Theft/drive off, 600 block of East Countryside Drive

12:32 Burglary, West Barbara Drive

12:55 Assist EMS, 700 block of East Countryside Drive

