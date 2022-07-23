ANGOLA — Trine University recently released its women’s golf schedule for the upcoming fall season.
The Thunder will open with their own invitational on campus at Zollner Golf Course on Aug. 26. That 18-hole event will be the first competition in the fall for Trine athletics.
The Trine women will hit the road the next two weekends, playing in the Indiana University East Invitational at Highland Lake Golf Course in Richmond Sept. 2 and 3 and the Kyle Campbell Invitational at The Medalist Golf Club in Marshall, Michigan, on Sept. 9 and 10.
The Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association season begins on Sept. 14 with Saint Mary’s jamboree at Knollwood Country Club in Granger.
Conference jamborees will also be played at Pine River Country Club in Alma on Sept. 24, The Medalist hosted by Olivet on Sept. 29 and at Adrian on Oct. 1 on the Hills of Lenawee Golf Course.
The 36-hole MIAA Fall Championship will be played at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek, Michigan, Oct. 7 and 8.
The top four teams from the six conference rounds will play in the MIAA’s NCAA Automatic Qualifier Tournament in the spring of 2023.
