TODAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb and Eastside at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
East Noble at Concordia, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.
Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY
PREP BOYS SWIMMING
Concord Sectional Trials, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
West Noble at Warsaw, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.