TODAY

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb and Eastside at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

East Noble at Concordia, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 7 p.m.

Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

PREP BOYS SWIMMING

Concord Sectional Trials, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

West Noble at Warsaw, 6 p.m.

