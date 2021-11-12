PREP GIRLS SWIMMING

Angola at Norwell Invite, 9 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Whitko at Churubusco, 1 p.m.

Canterbury at Hamilton, 1:30 p.m.

Garrett at Noblesville, 5 p.m.

Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.

Angola at Norwell, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine in NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional at Blue River Course, Shelbyville, 12:15 p.m.

COLLEGE TRIATHLON

Trine women at USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona, 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

NCAA Division III Tournament

First-round matches

Trine women vs. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) at McDaniel (Md.), 1:30 p.m.

Trine men at Otterbein (Ohio), 1:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Men, Trine Invitational, 9:30 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY

Women, Trine at Concordia (Wisc.), 5 p.m.

Men, Concordia (Wisc.) at Trine, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Kenyon (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.

