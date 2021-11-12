PREP GIRLS SWIMMING
Angola at Norwell Invite, 9 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Whitko at Churubusco, 1 p.m.
Canterbury at Hamilton, 1:30 p.m.
Garrett at Noblesville, 5 p.m.
Heritage at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
Angola at Norwell, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine in NCAA Division III Great Lakes Regional at Blue River Course, Shelbyville, 12:15 p.m.
COLLEGE TRIATHLON
Trine women at USA Triathlon Women’s Collegiate National Championships in Tempe, Arizona, 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
NCAA Division III Tournament
First-round matches
Trine women vs. Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) at McDaniel (Md.), 1:30 p.m.
Trine men at Otterbein (Ohio), 1:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Men, Trine Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hope at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY
Women, Trine at Concordia (Wisc.), 5 p.m.
Men, Concordia (Wisc.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Kenyon (Ohio) at Trine, 7 p.m.
