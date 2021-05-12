As you get older you may need to add dietary supplements to your daily diet to add extra nutrients to your diet or lower your risk of health problems.
Dietary supplements come in many different forms such as pills capsules, powders, gel capsules or liquids. Many dietary supplements contain different vitamins, minerals fiber, amino acids, herbs and other enzymes.
It is important to understand supplements are not intended to prevent to treat, diagnose or prevent disease or sickness. Unlike drugs, you don’t need to see a doctor to take dietary supplements nor do you need to a prescription to take supplements.
It is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that you see a doctor if you are unsure of what supplements to take.
What are the Risks?
Just like everything else you take or put into your body, there are some risks to taking supplements, especially for older consumers of vitamins.
There are certain products that may do more harm than good and create unexpected risks. Many supplements contain some ingredients that triggers effects in your body. If you are taking prescription or over-the-counter medicine, extra supplements may cause unexpected results.
Another circumstance to take into account is if you are planning surgery. Talk to your doctor about any and all supplements you may be taking. The Federal Drug Administration says supplements may have an effect before, during or after your surgery. Your doctor may ask you to cease taking the supplements two or three weeks before your surgery.
Too much of a good thing can be bad for you. You have to consider your age, health status and what you are taking. Taking too much of different vitamins and supplements may cause the effects of each supplement to interfere with each other and harm your health.
Talk to your Health Care Provider
The FDA says you and your health professionals are a team working toward a common goal, a developed and personalized plan for you.
That being said, it is important to let them know everything you are taking or are planning to take. Your doctors and other health care professionals will help professionals monitor your health and how certain supplements affect your body. It is important to understand they may not have every answer for your questions and concerns but they can consult other professionals that may.
