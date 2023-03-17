Hundreds gather to honor Master Trooper Bailey
GARRETT — Hundreds gathered March 11 to honor fallen Indiana State Police Master Trooper James Bailey during funeral services at the Paul Bateman Gymnasium at Garrett High School.
Bailey was killed March 3 in a vehicle crash incident on Interstate 69 just north of the C.R. 11A interchange near Auburn.
Family, friends, members of the law enforcement family, emergency responders and community members filled chairs that had been set up on the gym floor and seats in the gym’s bleachers.
Law enforcement officers from departments all around Indiana and from more than 20 states were in attendance and participated in the funeral procession that wound through Garrett and Auburn before returning to Garrett for Bailey’s final off-duty call and burial in Calvary Cemetery.
“Master Trooper James Bailey will forever embody the definition of the best among us,” said Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, who offered condolences during the service.
Bailey was assisting other troopers on I-69 with a traffic backup as a result of weather related vehicle crashes near the 326 mile marker south of Auburn on March 3. He became aware of an individual driving at a high rate of speed evading an officer from the Fort Wayne Police Department on I-69 approaching his location. He attempted to de-escalate that vehicle pursuit by deploying stop sticks and was struck by the suspect vehicle, police said.
“James did not hesitate for a moment on March 3 or any day before that,” Holcomb said.
“His instinct and his training, I’m sure, was to help another … a neighbor in need. It’s who he was,” Holcomb said.
“When danger reared its ugly head, or evil was exposed, he never backed down,” the governor said.
“This Garrett High School graduate possessed incredible Railroader resolve, both on and off duty.”
LaOtto man gets 35 years for attempted murder
ALBION — Justin Weikel, 42, of LaOtto, was ordered Tuesday to serve 35 years in prison for attempted murder on a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder related to an incident in which he fired shots at several police officers.
The incident followed a 41-minute police pursuit that ended with an April 22, 2021 standoff at the entrance of a south side Kendallville mobile home park.
Approximately two weeks earlier, one of those officers fired upon — Kendallville Police Department Sgt. Justin Beall – had responded to a report of an overdose at a Kendallville hotel, in which he had found an unconscious Weikel in a bathtub.
Beall then provided Weikel with a life-saving dose of Narcan, an antidote for people who have overdosed on opioids.
Indiana State Police Detective Sgt. David Poe testified that 14 spent 9-millimeter shell casings were recovered from Weikel’s vehicle, and estimated that the time between Weikel’s first shots and his last encompassed approximately 8 1/2 minutes.
Weikel had pleaded guilty to the attempted murder charge Jan. 23 during court proceedings in Noble Circuit Court.
Beall, along with the other officers, was allowed to make a victim impact statement during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.
Beall said his two prior encounters with Weikel in 2021 didn’t lead to Weikel straightening himself up.
“Twice he had a chance to turn his life around,” Beall said. “Twice he failed.”
Beall then turned his attention directly to Weikel.
“You were dead in that bathtub,” Beall said. “Dead. I brought you back.”
After the alleged shootout with police and Weikel was taken into custody, investigators allegedly located a 9mm Witness handgun in the Buick Weikel had been driving, according to court documents. Police also recovered approximately 15 empty bullet casings and additional live ammunition.
Police also located a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The weight of the alleged heroin and bag was 14.6 grams.
The incident began when Fort Wayne Police attempted to pull over a Buick at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 2021, in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue for a traffic infractions, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, police said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in the Buick.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Stop sticks eventually disabled Weikel’s vehicle at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued beginning at 12:15 a.m.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for more than an hour before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
Coldwater man pleads to manslaughter charge
FREMONT — A Coldwater, Michigan, man who was facing a charge of murder in Steuben County has reached a plea agreement in the case where he will plead guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
Steve Restemayer, 31, was arrested and jailed on a charge of felony murder on Dec. 14, 2021.
Restemayer allegedly killed 36-year-old Daniel J. Sheets of Fremont sometime after July 2, 2021. The murder allegedly took place in a garage adjacent to a residence located in the 5700 block of N. C.R. 675E in Fremont Township that caught fire on July 24. The garage was not involved in the fire.
In a pretrial conference Monday in Steuben Superior Court, it was announced that a plea bargain had been reached.
If the agreement is accepted by Judge William Fee, Restemayer will be sentenced on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.
On July 24, 2021, Sheets’ body was found in the garage at the residence were firefighters were called, court records said. Sheets’ body had been stuffed inside of a black chest or trunk that was then held shut with a ratchet strap.
In interviews with Steuben County Sheriff’s detectives, Restemayer told police he did not kill Sheets. In a followup interview he requested with Detective Austin Rowlands, Restemayer said a man named Mike who had a similar build to his had killed Sheets and he was forced to stuff the body into the trunk. Restemayer said he didn’t have a last name or phone number for Mike.
Restemayer said he was also forced to wipe up blood that was in the garage.
Restemayer indicated he and Sheets had wound up running with the wrong crowd, which led to the murder, court records indicated.
Public Defender Anthony Kraus has been appointed to defend Restemayer.
East Noble’s Premiere Edition heading to state show choir finals
KENDALLVILLE —East Noble’s all-girls show choir is on fire this year.
Their show, “Phoenix,” has brought them two grand champion titles, two first-runner-up finishes, and set a new record high score for a competition in the group’s more than 30-year history.
Today, they head to Pike High School in Indianapolis for the ISSMA state finals. They’ll ignite on stage one more time in hopes of bringing home that elusive state title.
Premiere Edition is no stranger to the state stage — they finished eighth in Indiana’s small school division last year in the first year back to normal after COVID shutdowns — but this year they’re heading south amid their best season in years, arguably even best ever.
They won grand champion awards at Pendleton Heights and Mooresville, and finished runner-up at Lebanon and Plainfield. The girls have also picked up awards along the way for best vocals, best choreography, best soloists and best general effect.
The show is titled “Phoenix” and charts a path following the birth, life, death and rebirth of the legendary bird of flame.
“She lives, she burns, she burns herself up, she comes back,” choir director Chris Mettert said. “In the beginning, it’s kind of the phoenix being born and then you’ve got the best part of her life and then she burns up in the middle and she comes back even better.
“It’s the best group of girls I’ve ever had,” he said. “They work really hard, they take good care of each other on stage and off. They’re amazing and they have a great sound too, a really, really great sound.”
Premiere Editions hits the stage at Pike High School at 10 a.m. today, with awards scheduled for 1:45 p.m.
K-9 joins SRO at DeKalb Central schools
WATERLOO — The newest member of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is getting used to his new surroundings.
Paired with school resource officer Josh Heffelfinger, Odin is the new K-9 officer at DeKalb Central schools.
“The school’s wanted a dog for a while. They’ve had three previous dogs with former SROs,” Heffelfinger said. “When I became SRO, I wanted to be a handler — it’s been a childhood thing of mine.”
Odin became part of the sheriff’s department Feb. 13, a day after his birthday, and started being introduced to the school environment the following day.
“We’re doing simple training now, but over the summer, when school is out of session, he and I will go to Allen County K-9 Academy and certify him,” Heffelfinger said. That training will include narcotics, firearms and tracking.
The newest addition to the DeKalb environment has quickly gained a following.
“He’s definitely beloved here. He probably has 500 people pet him a day,” Heffelfinger said. “He’s quite popular.
“He’s a superstar here. He’s pretty famous and he’ll steal the show no matter where we go.”
