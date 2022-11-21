The holiday season is upon us, as if you couldn’t tell from the last two months of stores placing Christmas trees up and the barrage of Black Friday is everyday advertising.
However, in an attempt to make the season a bit more enjoyable, there are a slew of holiday beers now available, including some new brews to help you make it through.
New Belgium Brewing has released a new seasonal beer simply named Holiday Ale. This is a 7.5% alcohol by volume winter warmer, with cinnamon, spices, cranberry and orange notes. The color is a deep red to chestnut brown shade, with a sweet, malty nose and just a hint of spices. The mouthfeel and drinkability is surprisingly light for this strong of a beer. This is one that is worth seeking out this season.
BrewDog’s Columbus, Ohio, facility has brewed an India Pale Ale the past couple of years, Hoppy Christmas, a very nice, 6.0% ABV the past couple of years.
This year, they have contracted with National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Warner Brothers Pictures to produce It’s a Beaut, Pecan & Toffee Stout. This beer pours pitch black, with a tan, lacy head. Fairly heavy mouthfeel with a bit of sweetness, simply because it has a tie-in with the classic movie, it will not be around long.
Dark Horse Brewery has reappeared this holiday season with a new variant on their seasonal favorite Plead the 5th Imperial Stout. This year, they have introduced a S’mores inspired version. All of the dark, rich roasted and chocolate flavors you remember about this beer, now with added notes of graham crackers and toasted marshmallows. The Dark Horse website lists the beer at 11% ABV and that it is bourbon barrel aged (this is not mentioned on the cans themselves, which may add to some confusion). The best holiday gift about this beer maybe that it is nice to see Dark Horse available again after quite a few tough years.
There are plenty of the old favorites hitting shelves at this time, too. Samuel Adams Winter Variety package, “Beers for Cheers,” is back. Along with their traditional favorites like Old Fezziwig Ale, Holiday White Ale and Winter Lager, they have added the new Cold IPA to the mix. Extremely bright gold in color, light bodied with floral and grassy hop aromas, the 6% ABV. IPA is cleaner than either West Coast Style or New England Style India Pale Ales. A lighter IPA for the darker days.
Bell’s Brewing has rebranded their winter seasonal Belgian-style Witbier, now with the moniker “Quite Brite.” This is a 5% ABV Wit that is lighter and a bit more food friendly than their signature summer seasonal Bell’s Oberon. Not completely an old world style of Belgian Wit, you can tell this is truly made by Bell’s, by the subtle spice and citrus, and just a bit more hops without being intrusive. This is a great alternative to heavier, maltier, darker and hoppier beers that tend to dominate the shelves during the holidays.
Matt Thomas is a cicerone, certified beer server and certified bourbon steward with Gay’s Hops-n-Schnapps.
