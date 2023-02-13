PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

East Noble at Homestead, 6 p.m.

Concordia at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at Fort Wayne South Side, 6 p.m.

Churubusco at Garrett, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.

Northridge at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Westview at Wawasee, 6 p.m.

Woodlan at Eastside, 6 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Warsaw at Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Homestead and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY

Aurora (Ill.) at Trine, 7:15 p.m.

