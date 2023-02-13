PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
East Noble at Homestead, 6 p.m.
Concordia at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Fort Wayne South Side, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Garrett, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Northridge at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Westview at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 6 p.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Warsaw at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Homestead and Eastside at DeKalb, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Aurora (Ill.) at Trine, 7:15 p.m.
