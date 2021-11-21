GPS steers truck driver over pedestrian bridge
ANGOLA — A truck driver found out that GPS isn’t perfect Wednesday morning when he followed some erroneous directions that caused him to leave S.R. 127 and drive onto a pedestrian bridge that is part of the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail.
The tanker truck, owned by Aulick Chemical Solutions, Nicholasville, Kentucky, ended up crushing the bridge and falling through to a wetland area underneath at 9:33 a.m. Wednesday.
“He was following his GPS and that’s the way it took him,” Sheriff R.J. Robinson said.
Robert Birt, 56, also of Nicholasville, was heading south on S.R. 127 when he was approaching the Steuben Lakes Regional Waste District lift station near the Ramada Inn.
His GPS directions said his destination was on the right. He called another driver from Aulick, who said that was the way to proceed. It didn’t work.
The pedestrian bridge for the Steuben County Multipurpose Trail is just yards away from the drive to the sewer station, and you have to cross the trail to get to it.
“I can’t even begin to tell you what that guy was thinking of,” said Bryan Klein, superintendent with the waste district.
In the past, there have been problems with snowmobiles using the bridge, but that’s been the extent of it until Wednesday.
The bridge was fairly new; Phase II of Steuben County’s trail was dedicated on Oct. 21, 2019.
No charges were filed.
Noble County officials gives solar recommendation
ALBION — After months and months of work, the Noble County Plan Commission might finally be through with discussing solar energy — at least for now.
Wednesday, the plan commission voted 9-0 to send a positive recommendation to the Noble County Commissioners regarding an ordinance that will shed light for companies interested in creating large solar farms in Noble County.
Noble County Commissioners will vote Monday on the ordinance that would set general requirements and guidelines for companies wanting to build large solar fields.
The ordinance’s creation was spurred on by state efforts last year to set statewide zoning law concerning the issue. Noble County officials wanted to have its own ordinance on the books before that happens.
“We’re working on developing our policy before it’s decided for us,” plan commission president George Bennett said.
Noble County’s rules say parcel sizes must be a minimum of 5 acres and that no part of a solar panel shall exceed 15 feet in height.
A complete development plan must be submitted within 90 days to the Noble County Development Plan Committee. The development plan must include, among other provisions, a fire safety plan, proof of liability insurance, storm water erosion control plans and road usage-repair agreements.
A buffer of natural vegetation or evergreen plants must be installed and meet a minimum of 6 feet in height at the time of installation, located between the property line and the commercial solar field’s fence on the participating land owner’s property.
Setback requirements are 50 feet from any non-participating plot’s property line and 300 feet from any non-participating plot’s home.
Rare 1934 Auburn donated to ACD Museum
AUBURN — The Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum announced the addition of a 1934 Auburn 652X Brougham to its growing collection of automobiles thanks to a donation by Tali and Lynn Petersons of Baltimore, Maryland.
Only two 652X Broughams are known to exist.
“This is the first 1934 Auburn in our collection and it fills an important slot in our museum’s story,” museum curator Sam Grate said. “Stylistically, it was a departure from any Auburn before it.
“Being the rare Brougham body style with only one other known to exist, we are honored to be the stewards and representatives of this exceedingly rare automobile.”
The 1934 Auburn was the last model that company designer Alan Leamy penned for the Auburn Automobile Company. Compared to his previous designs, it was his smoothest and most streamlined yet. It stood out with its split radiator grills and “bear claw”-like hood louvers. It was also the first time since 1930 that Auburn produced a six-cylinder engine in its lineup.
The 1934 Auburn 652X Brougham is currently on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
Hamilton schools looking to save energy costs
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved projects that are anticipated to result in more than $40,000 in electrical costs savings a year.
The board entered into an agreement with Energy Harness to replace all the interior lighting in the school building with LED lighting, Superintendent Tony Cassel said.
The project cost is about $127,000, with a $14,000 rebate, Cassel said.
“They’re estimating we’ll recognize a 70% savings on our electrical cost in light usage,” he said.
Work is expected to begin in December and hopefully will be complete in January, Cassel added.
Also Monday, the board approved a solar project that will be installed on about 3 acres of an 8-acre parcel of land that runs adjacent to soccer and football field at the back of the school. The board approved the land purchase from a local property owner for a cost of $80,000.
The solar project will be carried out by the companies Entrust and Melink Solar at no cost to the school district, Cassel said.
The school district will be charged on a per-kilowatt usage that is expected to be less than what it is being charged by its current power company.
“At peak, we would be running on approximately 80% solar, 20% on the grid. In times like winter when there’s less sunlight, that 80-20 is going to reduce,” Cassel said.
“Between the solar and the LED project, we’re anticipating saving probably upwards of $40,000-plus a year on our electrical costs.”
Fort Wayne man suffers ne
ck fracture in crash
AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was seriously injured, but managed to exit his vehicle before it caught fire after a crash on Interstate 69 Monday morning.
Joshua Sailor, 26, of Fort Wayne, was traveling north on Interstate 69, approaching the bridge at the 328 mile marker, when he lost control of his vehicle due to icy bridge conditions.
Sailor said he lost control of the vehicle, which went over the guardrail and into the center median before traveling over a dirt barrier and plummeting onto the railroad tracks below the bridge.
He was able to exit his 2001 Dodge Ram before it caught fire. Sailor sustained a neck fracture and scrapes from the wreck to his face. The truck was a complete loss.
Diericx makes court appearance in child’s death
LAGRANGE — Dylan Diericx, the Iowa truck driver charged with causing the death of a four-year-old boy last August, appeared in person Monday afternoon at LaGrange County Superior Court preliminary hearing where he learned when his case will go to trial.
The hearing lasted less than five minutes, but it set the stage for Diericx’s case to go trial early this coming summer. Superior Court Judge Lisa Bowen Slaven announced she scheduled Diericx’s trial to begin on June 22, and last for three days.
Diericx has been charged with neglect of a dependent causing death for his role in the death of his girlfriend’s four-year-old son, Brantley Welford.
The young child was pulled unconscious and unresponsive by police from the sleeper compartment of Diericx’s semi truck on Aug. 19 as it sat parking in the lot of Shipshewana Trading Place. The young boy was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne where he died three days later.
According to court documents filed in the case, Brantley Welford apparently suffered several injuries, including broken bones, facial cuts and bruises, and blunt force trauma to the back of his skull while being cared for by Diericx.
Diericx admitted to investigators he had been the child’s sole caregiver for the previous five days before he called 911 to report Welford’s injuries.
Diericx allegedly told investigators Welford’s injuries were the result of “horse play” between he and the child in the cab of his truck.
Neglect of a dependent causing death is a Level 1 felony and is punishable by between 20 and 40 years in prison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.