INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers weren’t the only ones getting a cash infusion from a third round of federal stimulus payments this year, as Indiana schools are also on track to receive millions from the program.
In total, the seven school district serving Noble and LaGrange counties are slated to receive more than $16.8 million in funds to help cover costs associated with educating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”
With this funding, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges schools continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Per federal requirements, schools must use at least 20% of these funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19. These evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, extended school years programs, etc.
Allocations for local schools as estimated by the state include:
• Central Noble Com School Corp., $1,275,675.14
• East Noble School Corp., $3,489,777.77
• West Noble School Corp., $2,528,368.84
• Prairie Heights Community School Corp., $1,637,032.90
• Westview School Corp., $4,334,537.02
• Lakeland School Corp., $2,886,788.86
• Smith-Green Community Schools, $667,828.49
Westview, despite having the third largest enrollment is set to receive the biggest share of the stimulus dollar locally. Lakeland, with the third biggest distribution, is also receiving a larger per-capita disbursement as that district is the fourth biggest by enrollment, with 500 fewer students than West Noble.
