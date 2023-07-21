This week I walked with friends through the painful journey of losing a beloved child before they or anyone else would ever be ready. No matter what age, the pain is overwhelming when a child goes before you, as I have observed. So, how do you walk again? How do you function when a part of you is missing? How do you get up every day?
I write with love for all of those who have lost someone they adored and miss with every fiber of their being.
I search God’s word for something to hold onto when the ship is sinking, the ground moves, or any other of life’s unexpected things happen.
Psalm 34:18 The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.
The greatest gift can be knowing you are not alone and that the Lord is close. We, as friends and loved ones, should be close as well. What we don’t have to do is to speak. People often want a shoulder, some Kleenex, someone to sit within the ash heap of life.
Psalm 46: 1 states God is our refuge and our strength, an ever-present help in trouble. I don’t know about you, but I need refuge. I seek shelter when there is a storm—knowing that God and others are with me amid turmoil and trouble is a great comfort.
Another great passage when we are searching comes from Romans. We learn in Romans that God’s love cannot be taken away. Romans 8:38-39 38 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come,
39 Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
I shared a funeral with Father Ramos this week, and he spoke beautifully about the “mercy and love of God.” God is merciful and loving. We tend to forget that when we argue and disagree with others or in our darkest moments.
I am thankful for the reminder from Father this week and how God puts people in our lives to remind us of these beautiful truths. This is another reason to surround yourself with people who build you up and not tear you down. We need people who pray for us, love us, and tell us these fundamental truths we must always hear, especially when we are struggling.
The key to remember here is we cannot be separated from God’s love. God’s love still surrounds you no matter what someone else thinks of you or says about you. That, to me, is amazing.
There is a special word for children who have lost their parents: orphan. There is a word for a wife who loses her husband, widow, and widower for a man who loses his wife. There is no word for when we lose a child for parents grieving. I heard someone say because that word would be too painful to speak.
Scripture tells us that God seeks after lost sheep, which comforts me as a mother.
I pray you hold someone close when they grieve or walk through a dark valley. I pray you dig into God’s word for a nugget of hope. I also pray that you sit in the ash heap with broken people because it is enough and a blessing.
