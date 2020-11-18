A photo caption in Wednesday’s edition incorrectly identified Mike Harper, commander of American Legion Post 97 in Auburn.
The photo showed Harper presenting the Legion post’s donation to the DeKalb Dolphins Swim Team.
We apologize for the error in the spelling of his last name.
