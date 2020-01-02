The year 2019 came and went at breakneck speed for me, even though it was jam-packed with major life changes and achievements.
Here’s a synopsis of how my world completely changed from Jan. 1 of 2019 to now.
In January 2019, I started the year with my last semester at Ball State. I started working at Indiana Public Radio as a student reporter and continued freelancing for the Chronicle Tribune in Marion.
This was while I was keeping up with the student paper, staying on top of classes, working another job and preparing to graduate. It was a crazy time.
All the while, I was applying to jobs and internships that would hopefully bridge me from college to the real world.
After being denied from some so-called entry-level jobs for not having more than five years of experience, I set my sights on a news fellowship with WFYI, an NPR affiliate in Indianapolis.
I very nearly missed that fellowship, thankfully losing it to a talented colleague I had worked with at Ball State. A couple other offers and rejections came and went in mid-March and April.
Then, I was hired at the News Sun in late April and started at the beginning of June, beginning the long, arduous process of moving from my apartment in Muncie to the north side of Fort Wayne.
Even after I moved out most of my stuff, I still had to frequently go back on the weekend and take as many things as I could fit into my 2001 Ford sedan up to my new home. And then, I had to clean the place from top to bottom.
On a side note, here’s something I’ve noticed. I have never left a rental property without cleaning everything thoroughly, and I have also never moved into a completely clean apartment. Even the one I live in now had food under the fridge and hair painted into the walls when I moved in.
But, I digress.
After moving in and starting work, Bobby moved in with me after finishing some classes. He was still interviewing with Sweetwater at the time, and thankfully, he got his job as a sales engineer, too.
After that first half of the year, things slowed down considerably, thank goodness. A little bit into my time at KPC, I moved from managing the News Sun’s Life page and covering libraries to being the lead reporter for the Advance Leader, a position I hold currently.
Other than that, I’ve been adjusting to having a more long-term point of view than I did in college, and honestly, coping with the amount of free time I have compared to what I did when I was still at Ball State.
Really. I’ve found myself coming home from work with the mentality of “OK, what now?” and the next item on my agenda is just to go back to work the next day.
Much different from the overcommitted schedule I kept in college of going to class during the day, working between classes, covering stories in the evening and then having committee meetings at night, then collapsing into bed to do it again tomorrow.
I’m realizing I have time now to learn many things I didn’t get to in college. I’m now teaching myself how to knit, I’m becoming a better cook and I can make my own candles. I’m also frequenting the library to read what I didn’t have the time to in college: fiction books and novels.
Now, in 2020, I’m looking forward to continuing to take it slow.
Of course, I want to resolve to get in the gym more often or drink more water, but honestly, my biggest resolution is to remember to freeze the meat from the store before it goes bad in the fridge.
