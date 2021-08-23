FORT WAYNE — ARCH Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization is adding a series of historic and haunted walking tours throughout the fall.
In partnership with Sentimental Journey, the horse-drawn carriage tour group ARCH will offer two evenings of special Ride with the Spirits: Haunted West Central tours today and Aug. 31.
The tours will leave from the Wayne Street end of Allen County Public Library Plaza at 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. both evenings. Cost is $25 per person. Sentimental Journey’s tour wagon can accommodate eight passengers for each tour, which will be led by an ARCH guide.
The Sentimental Journey tours are in addition to ARCH’s ongoing summer Walking Tours series, which will continue to offer a variety of walking tours every Thursday evening through October, with bonus tours on the second and fourth Saturday afternoons of each month.
Discounted online adult ticket sales are available on the ARCH website, archfw.org. Sales for each tour end the day before each tour. Tickets may be purchased the day of each tour at the tour meeting point. See the website for each tour’s meeting point.
Tickets purchased online in advance cost $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger. Tickets purchased the day of the tour can only be purchased at the tour meeting spot and will cost $20 for adults and $10 for children 12 and younger, cash and correct change only.
Here is the upcoming tour schedule:
• Aug. 26: Haunted Wells Street a new tour for 2021. Guest will tour the commercial district. The tour begins at the corner of Wells and Fourth streets at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Aug. 28: A Stroll along West Rudisill new tour for 2021 exploring the architectural heritage of the iconic boulevard, honored and protected as part of the National Register of Historic Places. Tour begins at the First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd. 10 a.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 2: Built Heritage of West Central a new tour for 2021 takes a deep dive into the styles and stories of Fort Wayne’s signature historic district. The tour begins on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 9: Welcome to Williams Woodland a new tour for 2021 exploring the tree-lined streets showcasing more than a century of pride in these historic homes. Learn their stories on this tour. Tour begins at the corner of Webster and Taber streets at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 16: Haunted Nebraska. Tour begins at the Redwood Inn, 1400 block of W. Main St. at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 23: A Stroll along West Rudisill a new tour for 2021 exploring the architectural heritage of this iconic boulevard, honored and protected as part of the National Register of Historic Places. Tour begins at the First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd. at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 25: History of Downtown a new tour for 2021 exploring the city’s origins. The tour begins at One Summit Square plaza at Calhoun and Wayne streets at 10 a.m. Admission charged.
• Sept. 30: Haunted Wells Street a new tour for 2021. Tour begins at the corner of Wells and Fourth streets at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 7: Murder, Mystery & Mayhem. Tour begins outside the Grand Wayne Center on Jefferson Blvd. at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 9: Haunted West Central. Tour begins at the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza at 10 a.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 14: Haunted Nebraska. Tour begins on the sidewalk outside the Redwood Inn, 1400 block of W. Main St. at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 21: Haunted Lakeside. Tour begins on Edgewater Ave. just east of the
Columbia Ave. bridge at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 23: Haunted Wells Street. Tour begins at the corner of Wells and Fourth streets at 10 a.m. Admission charged.
• Oct. 28: Haunted West Central. Tour begins on the Wayne Street side of Library Plaza at 7 p.m. Admission charged.
For more information, go to the Events/Tours page of ARCH’s website, archfw.org, or call the ARCH office, 260-426-5117. ARCH Tours will be cancelled if storms with thunder and lightning or dangerous winds are happening. Otherwise, dress for the weather and bring an umbrella, if necessary. ARCH’s operations and community education programming are supported by funding from Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
ARCH Inc. cares about our tour guests, our staff and volunteers and our community. We encourage everyone involved in presenting and attending cultural programs to monitor and follow recommendations by the CDC, Indiana Department of Health, and Allen County Department of Health.
