TODAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Westview at Heritage, 11 a.m.
DeKalb at South Adams, 5 p.m.
SATURDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola, Central Noble, Fremont, Garrett, Lakeland, West Noble at Fremont’s Lady Eagle Invitational, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GIRLS GOLF
Angola and West Noble at Lakeland, 5 p.m.
Concordia at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Dwenger at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Leo at East Noble, 5:15 p.m.
