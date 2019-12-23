Dec. 9
0730 School detail
1500 School detail
1848 Assist Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at domestic at a residence 6600 block of U.S. 33
Dec. 10
0740 School detail
1115 Property damage crash at SR 205 and U.S. 33.
1240 Crash report completed and sent
1745 Lockout at C&A Tool
1815 Possible burglary in progress in 9000 block of East CR 375N. Resident crawling in window.
2100 Resident on CR 375N thinks someone is upstairs. Everything OK.
2200 Bank detail
2300 Lassus detail.
Dec. 11
0750 School detail
1106 Contacted individual to pick up his wallet
1130 Wallet has been picked up
2200 Bank detail
2300 Lassus detail.
Dec. 12
0542 Individual went out and started her car, when she went back out, wallet and speakers were gone.
0745 School detail
0922 Unwanted party at a residence on Blue Lake Road. Domestic dispute, civil matter. County warned male half of trespass.
2215 Bank detail
2300 Lassus detail
Dec. 13
0014 Cleaning crew at Good News Baptist Church
0745 School detail
1440 Property damage crash U.S. 33 near CR 550E. Just a slide off.
2230 Bank detail
2256 Suspicious person at Brady’s. Individual dropping off car.
2300 Lassus detail
Dec. 14
1715 Property damage crash at CR 500N and CR 350E. County arrested driver for OWI.
1820 Possible burglary in progress at a residence on North Main Street. nothing found.
2200 Bank detail
Dec. 15
1750 Custody exchange
1800 Custody exchange
2200 Bank detail
2300 Lassus detail
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.