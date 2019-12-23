Dec. 9

0730 School detail

1500 School detail

1848 Assist Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at domestic at a residence 6600 block of U.S. 33

Dec. 10

0740 School detail

1115 Property damage crash at SR 205 and U.S. 33.

1240 Crash report completed and sent

1745 Lockout at C&A Tool

1815 Possible burglary in progress in 9000 block of East CR 375N. Resident crawling in window.

2100 Resident on CR 375N thinks someone is upstairs. Everything OK.

2200 Bank detail

2300 Lassus detail.

Dec. 11

0750 School detail

1106 Contacted individual to pick up his wallet

1130 Wallet has been picked up

2200 Bank detail

2300 Lassus detail.

Dec. 12

0542 Individual went out and started her car, when she went back out, wallet and speakers were gone.

0745 School detail

0922 Unwanted party at a residence on Blue Lake Road. Domestic dispute, civil matter. County warned male half of trespass.

2215 Bank detail

2300 Lassus detail

Dec. 13

0014 Cleaning crew at Good News Baptist Church

0745 School detail

1440 Property damage crash U.S. 33 near CR 550E. Just a slide off.

2230 Bank detail

2256 Suspicious person at Brady’s. Individual dropping off car.

2300 Lassus detail

Dec. 14

1715 Property damage crash at CR 500N and CR 350E. County arrested driver for OWI.

1820 Possible burglary in progress at a residence on North Main Street. nothing found.

2200 Bank detail

Dec. 15

1750 Custody exchange

1800 Custody exchange

2200 Bank detail

2300 Lassus detail

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.