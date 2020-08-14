Eastside, DeKalb, Garrett and Lakewood Park have announced spectator guidelines for the fall season related to COVID-19 safety.
DeKalb will begin to allow spectators in limited capacity starting Saturday. No Big Red, Super Family or Gold passes will be issued this year, and there will be no season tickets.
All tickets must be purchased in advance for $5 each. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Spectators should follow school district guidelines by wearing a face covering and social distancing while at sports events.
DeKalb High School and Baron TV are planning to live stream Friday night Football games as well as other events throughout the week on Auburn Essential Services.
The guidelines are subject to changes from the state level or the DeKalb County Health Department.
For Saturday’s football scrimmage with Eastside, visiting fans are asked to park in the back parking lot. Go west on U.S. 6 to the stoplight in Butler, travel three blocks to Liberty Street, and follow Liberty Street to the parking lot. Fans can reach the field by using the walkway along the right-field line of the baseball field.
Eastside is also requiring masks and social distancing for all events. All tickets will be sold in advance and no passes will be accepted.
For football, tickets will be available to players (five for seniors, four for juniors and sophomores, three for freshmen, two for cheerleaders and band members, and four for coaches’ families.
The home side will have a maximum of 270 people (250 in the main bleachers and 20 in the secondary bleachers).
Visitors bleachers will have a maximum of 130 (110 in the main bleachers and 20 in the secondary bleachers).
The student sections will be behind each end zone with 50 tickets in each. Social distancing and masks are required. The band will use lawn seating.
School staff may request any remaining tickets through the athletic office.
Gates will open 40 minutes before the game to keep people from congregating in groups.
For soccer, players are allowed four tickets each. Seating will be all in bag chairs with no bleachers. Gates will open 30 minutes before the game.
Volleyball players are allowed four tickets for family members. Attendance will be limited to 250 people in the main gym.
Eastside’s high school and junior high cross country teams have only one home event. Only families may attend, and masks and social distancing are required.
At Garrett, attendance will be limited to 50% seating capacity or a maximum of 250 people per set of bleachers. Social distancing and masks will be required.
All tickets will be pre-sale, with no game day ticket sales. All bleachers will be marked with open seating and restricted areas.
Football players, cheerleaders and coaches’ families will each receive four tickets.
Gates will open 60 minutes before the start of the game to avoid people congregating in groups. Visiting fans will use the east gate. Home fans will use either of two entrances (north gate or Britton Street gate).
The home side main bleachers will be limited to 250 people. Home side secondary bleachers will be limited to 48 people for a total of 298.
Visiting side main bleachers will be limited to 120 people. Visiting fans are to use only the visiting concession stand. Door 20 will be open to accommodate visiting fans.
A student section will be in the end zone, with a capacity of 100 students. Social distancing and masks will be required.
The marching band will perform its show at halftime. At the 5-minute mark of the second quarter, the gate at the north end of the track will be opened for parents of band members. Band parents may sit or stand on the track to watch the halftime show and must exit prior to the third quarter.
For soccer, players and coaches will each get two tickets.
Gates will open 30 minutes before game time. Bleacher seating capacity will be 60 people total. Lawn chairs may be placed in 12 marked off areas 6 feet apart for 24 people on each side of the bleachers. Attendance will be capped at 108 people.
Sanitizing stations will be available and signs posted for social distancing.
For volleyball, players and coaches will each get four tickets for family members.
Garrett High School will keep the maximum seating capacity at 250 or fewer people. The east and west bleachers will be pulled. Visiting fans will be asked to sit on the east side. Home fans will be asked to sit on the west side.
For girls golf, for non-ticket events, parents only may attend. Masks and social distancing are required. Sanitizing stations will be available, and signs will be posted for social distancing.
All tickets will be pre-sold so that the number in attendance will correspond with the established capacity.
Pre-packaged foods will be sold at the concession stand, including hot dogs, hamburgers and popcorn that will be carefully handled by adults and packaged prior to sale or purchased ahead of time from restaurants. Masks and gloves will be worn by workers at all times while working in the concession stand. Workers will wash and sanitize their hands regularly.
At Lakewood Park, masks must be worn by soccer fans when social distancing is not possible. Masks will be required at volleyball matches and attendance will be limited to 50 percent capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.