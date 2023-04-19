PREP GIRLS TENNIS
East Noble at Central Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Lakeland at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Westview at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 4:45 p.m.
Adams Central at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Fort Wayne North Side, 5:15 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Lakeland at Oak Farm (Cobblestone), 4:30 p.m.
Central Noble and Eastside at West Noble (Maxwelton), 4:45 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Angola (Scramble at Glendarin Hills), 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Churubusco at West Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Carroll, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Heritage, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Churubusco at West Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS VOLLEYBALL
DeKalb at New Haven, 6 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
East Noble and Carroll at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Trine at Adrian Invitational (Tecumseh Golf Club), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Little State Meet, Indiana Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
