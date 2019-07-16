GARRETT — For the second year in a row, extreme heat did not discourage the annual Heritage Days Car Show on the Fourth of July with 136 entries for the day in the Garrett High School parking lot. The event is sponsored by Rollin’ Heritage.
Phil and Jenny Shafer, who traveled all the way from Andrews, Indiana, won best of show with a 1955 Chevrolet 3100 truck.
Other winners include:
Best Rat Rod —Virgil Hughes, 1942 Ford pickup
Best Engine — Tom Evans, 1949 Ford
Best Paint — Jeff Murphy, 1968 Dodge Charger
Best Interior — Gary Grove, 1965 Ford Mustang
Motorcycle — Bruce Smock, 2015 Harley Davidson
The Top 40 cars winners, in no special order: Jess Huffman — 2008 Ford Shelby, Johnny Trout -2019 Dodge Charger, Dick White — 2019 Chevy Camaro, Jarod McFeters — 2006 Chevy Silverado, Michael Bloner — 2017 Ford Mustang, Graig Price — 2008 Ford Mustang, Greg Tanksley — 2005 Pontiac GTO, Cindy Quinn — 2007 BMW, Brett Leach — 1977 Chevy Corvette, Todd Orme — 1972 Chevy Nova, Shawn Koehl — 1970 Oldsmobile 442, Curt Grimes — 1971 Ford Torino GT, Mike Nave — 1976 Chevy Corvette, Jo Zerby — 1972 Chevy Chevelle, Junior Gamble — 1970 Chevy Nova, Howard McKay — 1936 Chevy Tudor, Terry Kimbel — 1934 Ford pickup, Denny Sanders — 1930 Ford Model A, Charles Cambell — 1936 Chevymaster, Ron Stefanko — 1934 Ford coupe, John Cochran — 1936 GMC, Mike Gross — 1963 Ford Galaxie, Ron Gall — 1968 AMC/AMX, Ed Woodward — 1969 Pontiac LeMans, David Quinn — 1957 Chevy Belair, Lynn Platt — 1948 Studebaker, Lucas German — 1948 Ford F-1, Lowell Lepper — 1955 Ford T-Bird, Mike Pitcher — 1957 Ford Ranchero, Jim Steele — 1981 Jeep Scrambler, Len Lampe — 1986 Chevy C-10, Leanne Sparkman — 1985 Ford T-Bird, Mark Shank — 1986 Olds 442, Lona Nusbaum — 1989 Chevy Camaro, Tyler Combs — 1980 Chevy Camaro, Jim Nolan — 1963 Ford Galaxie, Randy Crago — 1967 Chevy C-10 and Doug Scherer — 1961 McDonough T10.
