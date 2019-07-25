We are eagerly anticipating the start of a new school year. A new school year means welcoming new students, reconnecting with returning students, and a new sense of excitement and enthusiasm.
The start of the year is also a time to build new relationships. We believe that most important thing we can do as a school is to build strong relationships. We strive to build relationships with students, families, and each other that will create a culture of belonging, safety, and caring. We believe that strong relationships are the key to creating a school environment that will help our students learn at their highest potential.
We will kick off the 2019-2020 school year with our “Back to School” Open House. It will be held at WNE on Aug. 8 from 4-5:30 p.m. Students and parents are invited to come anytime during these hours to meet their teachers, bring in their school supplies, and learn about some of things that will be happening throughout the school year. It will also be a time to start building those relationships between school and home.
We truly appreciate your involvement and support for your kids and West Noble Elementary. Together we can create a safe, caring, and welcoming learning environment that provides the best education for every student.
