Seven people arrested by police on Tuesday
ANGOLA — The following people were among those booked into the Steuben County Jail on these initial charges following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Tuesday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Austin J. Bonecutter, 30, of the 200 block of Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Travis. J. Fitch, 30, of the 5800 block of North C.R. 600E, Fremont, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on warrants alleging felony motor vehicle theft and failure to appear in court and misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Mark A. Horsley, 35, of the 200 block of East Railroad Street, Hudson, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
• Keith A. Kappler, 58, of the 900 block of Lexington Road, Island Lake, Illinois, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to register as a sexual or violent offender.
• Michael W. Soule, 47, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, arrested at home on a fugitive warrant.
• Jared J. Trowbridge, 21, of the 1000 block of Donald Street, Auburn, arrested on C.R. 500S near C.R. 400W, on a charge of felony domestic battery.
• Christa A. Yale, 28, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 100N, LaGrange, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
