LAGRANGE — Westview hosted Concord on Tuesday at Heron Creek Golf Club, narrowly defeating the Minutemen 186-192 behind Hope Haarer’s medalist score of 40. Teammates Ava Brown and Danika Yoder tied with 47 each, followed by Lilyan Bennett with a 52 and Becky Moore with a 69.
Concord’s top performer was Madison Weaver with a score of 42.
The Warriors’ next scheduled match is Monday afternoon at Heron Creek against Northeast Corner Conference rival Fremont.
Northridge 173, Fairfield 200, Lakeland 247
Lakeland falls to Northridge, Fairfield
At Meadow Valley Golf Club in Middlebury, the Lakers were third in a non-conference match.
Brooke Retterbush had the best day for the Lakers, shooting a 58, one better than Kabella Watkins’ 59.
Amelia Trump shot a 63, while Peyton Waldron and Lydia Trost shot a 67 and 68 respectively.
Fairfield’s top golfers for the day were Addie Mast, who scored a 46, and Bailey Willard, who shot a 47.
The medalist was Northridge’s Alex Reschly with a 39.
Lakeland is 1-3 this season. It travels to Fremont next Wednesday.
Norwell 183, Garrett inc.
On the back nine at Timber Ridge in Bluffton, the Railroaders only had three girls play in the match. That is not enough to have a team score.
Knight Anna Dodane was medalist with a 42.
Garrett had 58 from Emma Moody, 65 from Christy Kirby and 67 from Sydney Selser.
