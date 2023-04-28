ANGOLA — One hallmark of Trine University men’s basketball coach Brooks Miller’s program is the idea that being a Trine basketball player means much more than putting a leather ball in an iron hoop.
It also means getting out into the community and doing good things.
Miller and a few of his players did just that on Wednesday when they traveled across town to the YMCA of Steuben County to put on a Skills for Success basketball clinic.
About 30 area youths hit the court, learned valuable basic basketball skills from several Trine players, and heard a positive message about the value of teamwork.
Miller said he and the Thunder have done nine clinics for the Skills for Success organization. The Steuben County Y clinic was sponsored by Angola-based Vestil Manufacturing, owned by the Trine family, which is the namesake of Trine University.
Other clinics put on by the Thunder have taken place at the DeKalb County Y, Boys and Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Marquette Catholic High School in Michigan City, Delta High School in the Muncie area, and Our Lady School in Fort Wayne.
“We’re very thankful for them to help us provide this opportunity,” Miller said of the Trine family. “This is all free for the kids, and they help make it happen.”
Doing the clinics dovetails nicely off the core values of Trine basketball, Miller said.
“Being a great teammate and using basketball to make kids understand that it’s not just about making shots,” Miller said. “It’s about taking advantage of all the great things that basketball has to offer.”
The Trine players take turns participating in these community-based events. Guard Grant Pahl said they’re rewarding, but also a lot of fun.
“We get to meet a lot of these kids at our camps,” Pahl said. “We love being out there in the community.”
Pahl added that he enjoys giving back to the game that’s helped him get a world-class education at Trine.
In addition to Pahl, Thunder players Emmanuel Megnanglo, Brent Cox, Cameron Awls and Ryan Preston were on hand helping out at Wednesday’s clinic.
YMCA of Steuben County Wellness Director Brice Bolinger said efforts like Wednesday’s clinic help the Y fulfill its mission of putting Christian principles in practice through programs that build healthy mind, body and spirit.
