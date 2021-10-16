ALBION — Fairfield simply had too many weapons — especially in junior Brea Garber — and wore down Prairie Heights in three sets to win its third straight Class 2A sectional championship at Central Noble Saturday.
The Falcons (20-10) were 25-18, 25-21, 25-13 winners over the Panthers. Prairie Heights’ season ends at 24-8.
It was the rubber match between the two Northeast Corner Conference rivals this season. Fairfield won the first encounter Sept. 9 in three sets at Brushy Prairie. Prairie Heights won a best-of-three meeting a week ago in the NECC tournament at Westview.
Garber powered the Falcons with 17 kills and got plenty of help from classmate Morgan Gawthrop, who added nine kills.
An Iris Miller kill staked Fairfield to an 11-5 lead in the first set. The Panthers got a kill from senior Chloe Riehl after a teammate kept the ball in play using her foot.
Fairfield got a tip from Sydney Stutsman and a kill from MaKenna Steele to extend its lead to 19-10.
Prairie Heights fought back to within 23-17 when the Falcons were called for net interference, but Garber ended the game with a kill.
The Panthers led 9-6 in the second set on a Caylee Bachelor kill, but Garber had three kills and Gawthrop added run in a big run that put the Falcons on top 15-12.
Later, Gawthrop nailed a cross-court kill from the left side, and Miller hit a cross-court spike from the right side to push the Fairfield lead to 23-17.
The Panthers drew within 24-21 behind a Riehl kill and a block from Kalli Aaron, but Gawthrop put down a spike for a 2-0 lead.
Garber opened the third set with an empathic spike, and later added another and an ace for a 5-2 lead.
The match was at 5-5 and 8-8 before two Panther hitting errors put Fairfield on top 10-8.
The Falcons got three kills from Garber, an ace from Gawthrop and two kills from Steele to pull away 21-12.
Ella Weatherton, Kenlee Gall and Stutsman got in on the offensive attack for Fairfield before Stutsman’s ace put the finishing touches on the win.
The Falcons meet the Andrean-Whiting winner in the first match of the Bremen Regional Saturday. Winners from Boone Grove and Bremen face off in the other semi-final match.
Fairfield reached the sectional finals with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-14 win over Westview in one semi-final match earlier Saturday. Prairie Heights took care of Eastside 25-14, 25-12, 25-15 in the other.
