Welcome to West Noble Middle School! We look forward to having you with us for the 2019-2020 school year. We believe that middle school should be awesome, and we work hard to create exciting experiences for our students. Some of the favorite WNMS activities include the Homecoming Dance, STAR Parties, special ILEARN week activities, Spring Fling, Canoe Club Camp-Outs, Fishing Club activities and the Privilege Program Water Park Trip. We will continue programs such as the Charger Reading Challenge, Achieve 3000, 5th Grade BizTown and 6th Grade Outdoor School. We have also invited our Paw Patrol canines to come back to join us this year!
Our students help us to make WNMS the best it can be, and we continue to listen to their suggestions for improvements to our school. Our students credit our staff as being the best thing about the middle school. We are here to help you and can’t wait for you to join us.
Welcome back!
Mrs. Tijerina, Mr. Jagger, and Mr. Teel
WNMS Administrative Team
