Prep Volleyball Many area girls Academic All-State
Many area volleyball players were recently named to the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association’s Academic All-State Team.
Class 3A sectional champion and Northeast Corner Conference regular season and tournament champion Angola leads the area with six selections: Ashlyn Meyer, Emma Archbold, Autumn Cockroft, Emily Land, Kayla Fenstermaker and Belle Michael.
Also making the Academic All-State team were West Noble’s Nina Teel, Prairie Heights’ Amy German and Churubusco’s Madison Gaff.
To be considered for being Academic All-State by the IHSVCA, the coach must be a member of the IHSVCA and the nominees must be a senior on the varsity roster with a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 and minimum of either 1,110 on the SAT test or 24 on the ACT test.
Prep Girls Basketball Cougars, Angola make changes
Central Noble and Angola have made changes to their schedules.
The Cougars have a new scrimmage opponent in Manchester on Saturday, They will travel to North Manchester for a noon start.
Due to the volleyball team’s extended state tournament run to regionals this past Saturday, the Hornet cagers’ home games with New Haven were moved back to Jan. 27 with 6 p.m. junior varsity start at Central Gym.
Angola will now start the season on Nov. 12 at Bishop Luers. The freshman game will start the tripleheader in Fort Wayne at 5 p.m.
High Schools WN moves back fall awards program
LIGONIER — West Noble High School athletic director Tom Schermerhorn announced on Twitter on Monday evening that the school’s fall sports awards program has been rescheduled for Nov. 14.
College Football MIAA honors Trine kicker Hibbets
FREELAND, Mich. — Trine University junior placekicker Ryan Hibbets was named Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Special Teams Player of the Week for Saturday’s efforts in the Thunder’s 58-0 home victory over Finlandia.
Hibbets set a new program record and tied the MIAA record that was originally set in 1940 when he kicked a 53-yard field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter Saturday. The old Thunder record was his 51-yard field goal kicked in the season opener at Manchester on Sept. 5.
Hibbets has made the three longest field goal in Trine/Tri-State football history in a little over the past year. He also kicked a 48-yarder on Shive Field against visiting Albion on Oct. 27, 2018. He made six field goals of 40 yards or more in his Thunder career so far.
College Volleyball Trine wins two matches on Sunday
FRANKLIN — Trine’s women’s volleyball team defeated Franklin and Bluffton (Ohio) in four sets each on Sunday. The scores with the Grizzlies were 25-18, 25-22, 19-25, 25-23. The scores with the Beavers were 25-20, 22-25, 27-25, 25-19.
Jacqueline Baughman had 71 assists, 26 digs and six aces on the day for the Thunder (16-11).
Madison Munger had 34 kills and East Noble graduate Sarah Toles had 23 kills for Trine. Freshman Paris Outwater led the Thunder in aces with eight.
Synchronized Skating Trine 4th in Red Brick Classic
OXFORD, Ohio — Trine University finished fourth out of 20 teams in the Red Brick Saturday and Sunday with 111 points. That was the Thunder’s highest score in a little over a year to team has been competing.
Adrian won the meet with host Miami (Ohio) second with 119 points and Washington, Missouri, third with 112.5. Oakland was fifth with 104.5 points.
Elaine Kuckkhan won the international pattern dance event, Nathan Luong had the best score in the novice free skate for Trine. Sadie Woodruff won the novice pattern dance and Kaitlyn Lee was first in preliminary pattern dance.
Julianna Foy was second in the Excel Juvenile Plus free skate for the Thunder.
College Soccer Trine men lose to Hope
HOLLAND, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s soccer team lost to Hope 6-2 in a Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association match on a rainy, windy Saturday night at Van Andel Soccer Stadium.
Logan Bylsma had three goals for the Flying Dutchmen (12-5, 5-1 MIAA). Hope outshot the Thunder 17-6.
Trevor Towghi and Nooh Aljabaly scored for Trine (5-9, 1-5) in the first half. Austin Hensley made four saves in the first 75 and a half minutes in goal. Dylan Bastin finished between the pipes and made one save.
College Hockey Trine ACHA D2 men down Adrian
ADRIAN, Mich. — Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team defeated Adrian 4-2 Sunday at Arrington Ice Arena.
The Thunder (5-5-1) led 4-1 after two periods after scoring three times in the second period. Trine has won four straight games.
Also on Sunday at Thunder Ice Arena, Trine’s ACHA Division 3 team lost to Notre Dame 4-1.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports best
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top performances for the week of Oct. 21.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week for the men was Jeff Griffith (149 pins over average). Women’s honors when to Rose Kienzler (93) and youth honors went to Reese Toy (138).
MEN: Moose — John Cain 259, Ryan Kaiser 259, Emery Patrick 258, Mike Hasselman 258, 738 series, Mike Carper 256. Booster — Jeffrey Griffith 300, 727 series, Chad Griffith 268, Dave Thies 268, 729 series, Ryan David 268, Ken Henry 255, 722 series, Travis Grigsby 254, Brian Mapes 254, Jason Flaugh 736 series, Mike Liggett 710 series. Northeast Indiana Classic — Josh West 267, 719 series. Friday Morning Trio — Mark Miller 277, Rocky Barrand 268, 712 series.
WOMEN: Booster — Jennifer Moring 225, 581 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Rose Kienzler 202.
YOUTH: Majors — Parker Wortinger 248, Kyle Toyias 237, 674 series, Coby Wade 226, Jalyn Baxter 217, 546 series.
