Eastside 21, Woodlan 0
Eastside 0 0 14 7 — 21
Woodlan 0 0 0 0 — 0
Third Quarter
ES — W.Miller 61 pass from L.Davis (Baker kick), 7:24.
ES — L.Davis 2 run (Baker kick): 38.6.
Fourth Quarter
ES — L.Davis 2 run (Baker kick), 9:32.
TEAM STATISTICS ES W
First downs 14 11
Rushes-yards 39-149 32-60
Passing yards 89 119
Passing (C-A-I) 5-11-0 11-21-1
Total yards 238 179
Fumbles-lost 0-0 4-3
Punts-Avg. 4-39.5 3-36
Penalties-yards 9-60 2-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Eastside: Farnsworth 12-48; L.Davis 13-43, 2 tds; Holman 6-33; Firestine 7-22; Burns 1-3. Woodlan: Wallace 7-22; Roemer 11-16; Jones 7-13; B.Reidy 7-9.
PASSING — Eastside: L.Davis 5-11, 89 yards, 1 td. Woodlan: B.Reidy 11-21, 119 yards, 1 int.
RECEIVING — Eastside: W.Miller 1-61, 1 td; Burns 2-23; Eck 1-8; L.Davis 1-(-3). Woodlan: Wallace 4-48; Bischoff 5-43; J.Reidy 2-28.
MISSED FG — Baker (ES), 24 yards, 3rd quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.