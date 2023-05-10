Eight people arrested by police officers
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after they were arrested by police officers on Tuesday and early Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Brandon M. Ellis, 32, of the 700 block of Easy Street, Pleasant Lake, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor battery.
• Tyler K. Johnson, 35, of the 300 block of West Felicity Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony domestic battery against a family member younger than 14 and felony strangulation.
• Mark D. Kuhlman, 43, of the 100 block of Glandorf Road, Ottawa, Ohio, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• James E. Long, 61, of the 1200 block of Cherry Street, arrested in the 400 block of East Maumee Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Stearling Smith, 53, of the 700 block of West Mill Street, arrested on McKinley Street at West Mill Street on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Clinton W. Sours, 57, of the 900 block of Whaley Road, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor contempt of court.
• Dion E. Thomas, 50, of the 3500 block of Luewan Court, Indianapolis, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Ryan M. Yeggie, 25, of the 20000 block of Q Drive South, Tekonsha, Michigan, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.