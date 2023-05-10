PREP GIRLS TENNIS
First two rounds of Northeast Corner Conference Tournament at Angola, 4:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Canterbury, 4:30 p.m.
Bellmont at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Manchester at West Noble, 4:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 5 p.m.
Eastside and Lakeland at Fairfield (Meadow Valley), 5 p.m.
Fremont at Blackhawk Christian (Cherry Hill), 5:15 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Central Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
Bellmont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Hamilton at Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Bethany Christian, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Central Noble at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
West Noble at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Churubusco, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Fremont at Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
Garrett at Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
Fairfield at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Fort Wayne South Side at Lakewood Park, 5:30 p.m.
PREP UNIFIED TRACK
DeKalb at Warsaw, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
MIAA Tournament at Trine
First round, Adrian vs, Trine, 11 a.m.
First round, Alma vs. Calvin, 1 p.m.
Elimination game between first-round losers, 3:30 p.m.
Semifinal game between first-round winners, 5:30 p.m.
