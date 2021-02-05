AUBURN — The Auburn Water Department is reminding customers to protect water meters and supply piping from freezing during frigid winter temperatures:
• Insulate hose faucets to keep the cold air away. Use faucet covers available at hardware centers, or place an old insulated glove or towel over it and cover with a plastic bag and tape.
• Unhook all garden hoses.
• Repair broken windows and keep garage doors closed.
• Install insulating products, such as pipe insulation and heat tape, in unheated areas.
• Run a trickle of water at a faucet to prevent freeze-ups.
The Auburn Water Department is not responsible for damage to the water meter or supply piping due to freeze-ups. Frozen meter charges (starting at $246) are applied directly to the customer’s account.
