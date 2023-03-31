Holy Week begins this Sunday. A journey from Palm Sunday through the week to the following Sunday, Easter, is a week to remember. I recently learned that in Greek and Roman liturgical books, this is called the Great Week for the great deeds that Christ did during the week. At one point, people acknowledged Wednesday (celebrating would be too big of a jump for me) as a Holy Day; the day Judas made a deal with 30 coins to betray Jesus.
Since the 1950s Holy Week or Good Week has looked as it does to us presently. We acknowledge the Passover Meal that the disciples eat together. We have services where we eat together. Some churches do a traditional Sedar Meal. I learned this from the MSN website article entitled 12 Foods that Make Up a Sedar Meal; “Generally, the Passover meal is split into two parts. The Seder comes first, and then it’s followed by Passover dinner, which is a typical festive meal that usually features traditional Jewish Foods.”
Fremont Community Church, Fremont UMC, and Nevada Mills UMC will have a carry-in meal at 6 p.m. on Thursday. We review the Stations of the Cross, allowing you to participate in foot washing and more.
Good Friday from research about history: Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, is the Christian holy day to commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus and His death at Calvary. It is also known as Holy Friday, Great Friday, Great and Holy Friday, and Black Friday.
This is a time we gather, and many times we sing a hymn that draws me into the visuals of the final moments of Christ. You may know the hymn as well, “Were You There?”
The opening two lines of the lyrics:
Were you there when they crucified my Lord? (Were you there?)
Were you there when they crucified my Lord?
O, sometimes, it causes me to tremble! Tremble! Tremble!
Were you there when they crucified my Lord?
Were you there when they nail’d him to the cross? (Were you there?)
Were you there when they nail’d him to the cross?
O, sometimes, it causes me to tremble! Tremble! Tremble!
Were you there when they nail’d him to the cross?
Many churches have prayer vigils on Saturday as we mourn the events and contemplate the facts. This is a great day to acknowledge Jesus’s love and sacrifice.
How will you include Jesus in this week that is about Him? How will you honor Jesus this week? Will you read the Passion Week and take time to reflect?
Here is a suggested reading schedule for you this week:
Palm Sunday: Luke 19: 28-44
Monday: Cleanse the Temple Mark 11: 12-19
Tuesday: Teaching Luke 21: 1-38; Luke 22: 1-2
Wednesday: Annoited Mark 14: 3-11; Matthew 26: 17-75
Thursday: Last Supper John 16: 16-33; Matthew 26: 17-75
Good Friday: Matthew 27: 1-61
Holy Saturday: Luke 23: 50-56; Matthew 27: 62-66
Resurrection Sunday: Matthew 28: 1-15; Luke 24: 1-53
Join me in intentionally keeping Jesus in the week about His gift to all.
