PREP WRESTLING
Angola, DeKalb, East Noble and Fremont at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.
West Noble at Culver Community Super Dual, 9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING
Singles and team regional at Thunderbowl I, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Northeast 8 Conference Meet at Norwell, 10 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
DeKalb, Lakeland and West Noble at Plymouth Invitational, 11 a.m.
Angola at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament Championship at West Noble
Angola vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
NECC Tournament Championship at West Noble
Central Noble vs. Eastside, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine’s Sean Brady Alumni Open, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.
Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Trine men at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 5 p.m.
