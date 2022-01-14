PREP WRESTLING

Angola, DeKalb, East Noble and Fremont at Garrett Invitational, 9 a.m.

West Noble at Culver Community Super Dual, 9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CLUB BOWLING

Singles and team regional at Thunderbowl I, Fort Wayne, 9 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

Northeast 8 Conference Meet at Norwell, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

DeKalb, Lakeland and West Noble at Plymouth Invitational, 11 a.m.

Angola at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament Championship at West Noble

Angola vs. Garrett, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

NECC Tournament Championship at West Noble

Central Noble vs. Eastside, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine’s Sean Brady Alumni Open, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Women, Trine at Saint Mary’s, 1 p.m.

Men, Kalamazoo at Trine, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Trine men at Milwaukee School of Engineering, 5 p.m.

