INDIANAPOLIS — Every year, thousands of Hoosiers seeking to improve their livelihoods take advantage of the many services and programs offered by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
Whether a military veteran has been matched with a better job opportunity or a working-age adult has earned their high school equivalency, programs like these are impacting lives and positively affecting employers.
Companies can benefit, too, through such programs as the employer training grant, which provides for businesses in certain industries to skill-up their workforce.
To highlight the positive impact DWD programs are having on individuals and companies both, the agency is launching its “20 in 2020” series, which will feature 20 “real stories” throughout the year. The series is expected to begin in late January and run through early November. Beginning with Episode 1, you will receive an approximately 400-500 word story and a 1- to 2-minute video.
Visit www.dwd.in.gov for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.