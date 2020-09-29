The “Co-parenting with a toxic ex” series begins with a very important topic, and that is "setting boundaries.” Give yourself permission to set boundaries.
In the first two years of my instructing co-parenting education, there were very few workshop attendees who made mention of their co-parenting with a toxic ex. That has changed now, but there still needs to be a clear understanding of if you are actually co-parenting with a toxic ex, or are you possibly just still angry, bitter and upset about your separation or divorce and the circumstances surrounding your separation or divorce? A thought-provoking question, but a necessary one. Once you determine if you are co-parenting with a toxic ex, you can begin making changes that will allow you to not feel helpless about your situation and will begin to empower you, male or female.
So we will start with setting boundaries. Setting boundaries may be tricky, because even though you are going to be making changes to your co-parenting relationship because you have determined and see it as toxic, you still need to do this in a way that encourages and allows a healthy relationship to continue for your child(ren) with their other parent.
As a co-parenting educator and co-parenting coach, my opinion is that a first boundary be "communication." I believe this to be a very important place to start implementing change to a toxic co-parenting relationship. It is not realistic to think that you and your toxic ex won't need to communicate about your child(ren), whether by phone, email, or through an online co-parenting communication tool, such as Our Family Wizard, AppClose, or Talking Parents, to name a few. That being said, you can start by setting a boundary and standard for what is acceptable communication from a toxic ex.
To begin, maybe you set a "boundary" that you will only respond to any communication via phone, email or co-parenting app, if it is child(ren)-related, and then only respond if it is child(ren)-related. If you set a standard and boundary, and fail to follow it yourself, you will lose some control of what you are actually trying to accomplish. Example: If a message comes to you that is your toxic ex, mad that you went to the nail salon and got your nails done, because toxic ex clearly thinks you used child support to pay to have them done, that is not child(ren)-related and so deserves no response, nor do you need to explain why you didn't respond. They will know it is not child(ren)-related and may just be checking to see if they can still manipulate you. You must give yourself permission to set boundaries with a toxic ex.
Here is another example: Let's say that you have set a standard and boundary for phone calls, in that you will answer no calls after 8:30 p.m., but your ex calls at 8:45p.m. and you answer. That is taking a step forward in setting a standard and putting boundaries in place and then taking two steps backwards, possibly allowing your toxic ex to see that maybe, just maybe, you can still be manipulated, controlled and intimidated, and that your word is not credible. Say what you mean and mean what you say.
However you decide to begin putting these standards and boundaries in place, I believe you will begin to feel empowered over your circumstance once you do. I hope you all have a great week.
