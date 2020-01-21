AUBURN — St. Martin’s Healthcare will sponsors its 14th Annual Circle of Friends Tea on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 12:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. A luncheon will be served to guests, including an assortment of homemade desserts for which the tea has become famous.
This year, guests will be invited to join St. Martin’s Healthcare in assisting those its serves to be a “Queen for a Day.” Through the support of the DeKalb County and Noble County communities and events such as the tea, the clinic is able to provide health care for uninsured and underinsured people in the community. Last year, St. Martin’s documented more than 3,300 visits to its clinic in Garrett.
Entertainment for the tea will feature 2020 Miss ACD Festival Victoria Ruble, 2018 Miss DeKalb County Pyper Dobson and local singer Jensen Snyder. Guests will learn more about the clinic’s patients and the value of the work St. Martin’s Healthcare provides for the community.
A wide variety of gifts donated by area businesses will be displayed and may be won by purchasing raffle tickets that day for $20.
Limited tea tickets are priced at $25 each, or tables for eight are $200. Tickets may be purchased securely online at smhcin.org/tea-registration or in person in Auburn at Lyn-Maree’s 908-1391; and Little Sprouts Children’s Boutique, 925-9534; in Kendallville at AMI Investments, 347-1281; and in Garrett at St. Martin’s Healthcare by stopping in, by mail or by calling 357-0077. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Various partnership opportunities still are available and may be purchased online at smhcin.org/event-sponsor or by calling the clinic.
All proceeds from the event support St. Martin’s Healthcare, which serves the uninsured and underinsured residents of DeKalb and Noble counties.
