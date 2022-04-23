Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Works, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St. The agenda includes discussions on water and wastewater and C.R. 48 and C.R. 19.
5:30 p.m. — Butler Park and Recreation Board, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
6 p.m. — City of Auburn Tree Commission, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
Friday
7:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Community Corrections Advisory Board, DeKalb County Community Corrections Center, 1000 Potter Drive, Auburn and by Zoom. The agenda includes approval of a 2023 grant.
