BUTLER — Eastside’s wrestling team is working to put some pieces together for the new mat season.
With the football team’s success and extended season, some of those team members are just getting into wrestling mode.
As such, head coach Joel Richman isn’t sure yet how his lineup will shape up, but expects to have more wrestlers to work with this season.
“We have more wrestlers and more experience on the mat,” he said. “With the late start, we are still able to accomplish much of what we want to do to get ready for our first tournament.”
The Blazers will jump right into action with the Wawasee Invitational at Syracuse this Saturday.
“(Right now), we’re not sure how the lineup will be at the beginning of the season as the football players are just getting into the room,” Richman said.
“We want to place well in all of our tournaments, improve to top three in the conference, get more wrestlers further along in the state series, and ultimately, get a couple to state,” he added.
Eastside wrestles at Fairfield Dec. 3 and at Lakeland Dec. 7 in the Northeast Corner Conference Super Dual.
The Blazers’ first home meet is Thurs., Dec. 19 against Woodlan.
Lost to graduation were Laik Minnick (26-2, 14 pins, and a team-best 80 takedowns) and Cedric Roose (2-4, one pin).
Last year, the Blazers sent four wrestlers to regionals — Lane Burns at 132 pounds last year, Treyven McKinley (160), Keegan Miller (220) and Chase Leeper (285) — and all four also advanced to the semi-state at the Memorial Coliseum.
Leeper, who finished 35-6 with a team-best 31 pins, breaking his own school record in the process, won the NECC meet championship in his weight class and was sectional and regional runner-up.
Burns finished 28-13 in all matches with 16 pins. He was runner-up in his weight class at the NECC meet.
McKinley finished 29-13 with 24 wins coming by pinfall. McKinley won his first match at the semi-state, losing in the second round to eventual semi-state champion Jon Ruble of Bellmont.
Miller was 26-12 with 17 pins in all matches. He won the sectional championship at 220 pounds and won his first match at semi-state before losing to eventual champion Levi Leffers of Central Noble in the second round.
Other wrestlers who saw a great deal of mat action a year ago are sophomore Tanner Wicker, junior Mason Fritch, junior Kristopher Patrick and junior Jackson Wicker.
Tanner Wicker was 11-16 at 126. Patrick was 15-12 last season. Fritch, wrestling at 138, finished 17-17. Jackson Wicker, at 182 pounds, was 15-19.
Richman said the biggest area for improvement with this year’s team is mental toughness.
“They are working hard,” he said of his wrestlers. “All of the older wrestlers are very willing to help out the big group of younger guys and lead them in the correct way.”
Eastside was 13-11 in all dual matches and finished eighth among 12 Class A schools at the Indiana High School Wrestling Association team state duals at Fort Wayne. The Blazers were 18th of 42 teams in the Tri-State Border Wars at Defiance, Ohio and fourth at the NECC meet.
Assisting Richman are Brian Miller, Chris Hedges, Andrew Nutt, Matt Beard and Seth Burns.
