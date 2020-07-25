Many Americans rely on the mental and physical boost they receive from caffeine. Whether it’s consumed through coffee, energy drinks or pre-workout mixes, the potent stimulant helps maintain focus and increase alertness throughout the day.
The Food and Drug Administration estimates that 80 percent of adults ingest some form of caffeine every day.
According to The Harvard Medical School, the effects of caffeine can impact the central nervous system instantly and peak within an hour of consumption. The body ultimately eliminates half of it within four to six hours.
Since reactions can vary dramatically between people, studying its exact risks is challenging to medical and scientific experts. However, there are several factual statistics that provide a better perspective on the effects that caffeine has on men.
Heart Facts
The Journal of the American Heart Association states that high doses of the natural stimulant can temporarily raise your heart and blood pressure, which is dangerous to those suffering from heart disease. On the contrary, regular consumption for those with healthy cardiovascular systems, won’t disrupt the heart’s rhythm enough to cause events like irregular patterns.
Memory
Experts have found that consuming caffeine can protect against dementia. In a study of adults aged 65 and older, the Journals of Gerontology: Series, found that those who ingested two to three eight-ounce cups of coffee for 10 years, reported fewer dementia symptoms. Those who ingested about a half-cup of coffee said that they experienced more signs of memory loss.
Manage Your Intake
If you rely on caffeine to propel you through your hectic schedule, you can gain peace of mind that it’s safe by visiting your physician. Discuss your intake and ensure that it is not creating detrimental damage to your heart or body.
When consuming caffeine, it’s essential to limit the sources you use for the stimulant. Drinks like black coffee and numerous teas can provide health benefits, but you should limit how much cream or sugar you add to sweeten the taste. A study by the Journal of the American Medical Association suggests avoiding energy drinks, as too much can cause abnormal electrocardiograms after only two hours from consumption.
