Hello and welcome to the 10th Annual Angola Balloons Aloft. This event has grown into one of the most favorite events in the tri-state area. This is a family-friendly affair with something for all ages to enjoy and hold your interest.
Come and enjoy the beauty of these awesome hot air balloons and the flying skills of these talented pilots as they work with the winds of nature to maneuver their balloons through sky to their destination. See the full beauty of these colorful balloons with their many different styles as the pilots light these beautiful pieces of art up in the evening. Come and take in the many tastes and smells of all the different foods you would expect at a festival like this.
The City of Angola is proud to be a part of Angola Balloons Aloft and we thank you, our visitors, all of the volunteers and the hot air balloon pilots for making this a very special time to be in Angola, Indiana!
Mayor Richard M. Hickman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.