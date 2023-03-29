TODAY

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine women at Hope (Clearbrook GC), 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine vs. Spalding, Ky. (DH), at University of Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Lakeland at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Eel River Rivalry meet, Churubusco and Columbia City at Whitko, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

Jimtown at Westview, 5 p.m.

Eastside at Woodlan, 5 p.m.

Churubusco at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Woodlan at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.

Lakeland at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.

Manchester vs. Central Noble at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP SOFTBALL

Edon (Ohio) at Eastside, 5 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL

DeKalb in McDonald’s Double Play Tournament vs. Vincennes Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Auto-Owners Insurance Michigan State Spartan Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 7 p.m.

