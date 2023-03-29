TODAY
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine women at Hope (Clearbrook GC), 1 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine vs. Spalding, Ky. (DH), at University of Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Lakeland at Fairfield, 4:30 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Eel River Rivalry meet, Churubusco and Columbia City at Whitko, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
Jimtown at Westview, 5 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 5 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Woodlan at Eastside, 5:30 p.m.
Lakeland at NorthWood, 5:30 p.m.
Manchester vs. Central Noble at World Baseball Academy, Fort Wayne, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP SOFTBALL
Edon (Ohio) at Eastside, 5 p.m.
PREP BASEBALL
DeKalb in McDonald’s Double Play Tournament vs. Vincennes Lincoln, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Auto-Owners Insurance Michigan State Spartan Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Wittenberg (Ohio), 7 p.m.
